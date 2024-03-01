Del Monte storms into 5-point lead in 75th PAL Interclub

Del Monte captain Yoyong Velez was the third scorer with 32 points.

Bregente, a 21-year-old sophomore at Bukidnon State University, collected five birdies against two bogeys.

Del Monte also drew a strong performance from 16-year-old Nuneza who bounced back after bogeying the first three holes.

Nuneza, who started at the back, had a pair of three-putts before hitting birdies on 13 and 14. He added two more birdies on 16 and 18 to reach the turn on 2-under.

Del Monte’s strong start mirrors its senior team’s performance that led to a runaway championship last week.

“Will history repeat itself?” Velez posed this question while looking forward to playing at Del Monte.

As defending champion Manila Southwoods struggled to keep pace, Eastridge stepped up to challenge Del Monte.

Chris John Remata shot 36 points, Jeffren Lumbo added 35 and Jhondie Quibol chipped in 33 as the Binangonan-based squad kept Del Monte within arm’s length.

Miko Granada and Shinichi Suzuki fired 35 and 32, respectively but Manila Southwoods was pulled down by the 29 of either Junjun Plana or Zach Castro.

South Pacific Davao brought up the rear with 83 points behind Nino Villacencio (32), Edmar Salvador (30), and Jomar Salvador (21).

Competition was tight in the Founders division where Cebu Country Club took a one-point lead over Wack Wack.

CCC assembled 98 points behind Jacob Cajita’s 35 followed by Jon Joseph Alvarez and Harvey Sytiongsa with 35 and 30, respectively.

Wack Wack drew 35 points from Perry Bucay and a couple of 31s from Geoff Tan and Theodore de Jesus to trail CCC.

Two points behind WW was Forest Hills which collected a pair of 32s from Raymundo Inigo and Don Breganza and a 31 from Rocky Kristian Co.

Six other teams were within eight points of CCC, promising a dramatic finish on Sunday. They are Valley (93), Canlubang (92), Eagle Ridge (91), The Orchard (90), Riviera Golf (90), and Del Monte (90). PR