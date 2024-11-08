Del Rosario eyes redemption in Taiwan

PAULINE del Rosario is eager to make her mark again in Taiwan as she heads to the Party Ladies Open. She aims to build on her past successes and redeem herself after a joint sixth-place finish last year.

The NT$5 million, 54-hole championship, part of the LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA) series, will be held at the Lily Golf and Country Club in Hsinchu County, beginning Nov. 13.

“I’m looking forward to playing in Taiwan. I have great memories there and am excited to compete with many top Asian players,” said del Rosario, recalling her 2017 victory in the TLPGA and Royal Open, where she became the first Filipina to win on the TLPGA circuit.

That year, she also dominated the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT), clinching four titles and earning the prestigious Order of Merit.

After moving to the Epson Tour – the LPGA Tour’s developmental circuit – del Rosario faced some challenging seasons but has steadily gained experience and resilience. This year, she showed promise early on, making the cut in her first six events, highlighted by a Top 10 finish at the IOA Classic.

Although her form dipped midseason, leading to missed cuts, she rallied with a season-best joint-eighth finish at the Twin Bridges Championship in July.

Reflecting on her recent struggles, del Rosario said, “After a full season on the Epson Tour, my swing has flattened a bit, so I’m working with my coach to get it back on the plane. I feel good about the adjustments, and hopefully, they’ll start to show next week.”

Del Rosario will face a strong lineup at the Party Ladies Open, including Taiwan’s top-ranked players Yu Ju Chen, Li Ning Wang, Cheng Hsuan Shih, and last year’s winner Ling Jie Chen, as well as talented contenders from Japan, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Among the cast is Thailand’s PK Kongkraphan, who won three TLPGA titles this year and has had 37 career wins.

The Philippines will be well-represented with a talented roster that includes Princess Superal, Daniella Uy, Chanelle Avaricio, Mafy Singson, Mikha Fortuna, Marvi Monsalve, Lois Kaye Go, and Laurea Duque, among others.

LPGT standouts like Jiwon Lee and Florence Bisera will also compete, reinforcing the strong Filipino contingent.

The tournament reflects the ongoing partnership between the LPGT and TLPGA, which began in 2015 and has brought co-sanctioned events like the ICTSI Luisita International, where Kongkraphan emerged victorious earlier this year. PR