Dela Rey stays as PRO-Davao spokesperson amid ‘purge’

DESPITE the recent purge of some police personnel, Police Major Catherine Dela Rey will remain the spokesperson for the Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao).

This clarification counters the misinformation circulating on social media following the termination of 35 police officials in the Davao City Police Office (DCPO).

These terminations were related to the deaths of seven individuals during anti-illegal drug operations from March 23 to 26.

Police Brigadier General Aligre Lamsen Martinez confirmed via a text message that the situation has been managed and attributed the confusion to a miscommunication following the removal order of the identified officials.

"Hindi po siya pinapalitan. Siya pa rin po ang focal person. Andyan pa rin ang functions niya. Madam [PIO] is doing her best so bakit po natin sya papalitan [?] (She will not be replaced. She remains our focal person, fulfilling her duties. Madam [PIO] is doing her best, so why would we change her?) Martinez directly clarified to Davao media.

Currently, six station commanders, five deputy commanders, and 23 police non-commissioned officers (PNCOs) have been reassigned to the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Section (RPHAS) headquarters.

Among them, DCPO city director Colonel Richard Bad-ang, who served only briefly, was the first to be removed from his position on Thursday, May 23.

As of press time, SunStar Davao has reached out to Dela Rey for her comments but has yet to receive a response. DEF