Delivery rider nabbed for hold up me scheme

POLICE authorities arrested a delivery rider, who earlier went viral online for crying because he was allegedly robbed by two men while he was delivering a parcel at Sitio San Miguel, Brgy. Catalunan Grande, Davao City on Friday, January 19, 2024.

According to the Talomo Police Station, the case of Bryan Sistual Capote, 20, a resident of Kulagsoy in Brgy. Tacunan is a “hold-up me” scheme.

Capote narrated that two men riding on a motorcycle approached him and asked for directions when suddenly, the backrider dismounted, drew a knife, and pointed it at him. The driver also allegedly pointed a gun at him and then the two declared a holdup.

According to Capote, his P17,000 collection and some of his parcels were taken by the robbers.

Talomo Police Chief Major Rosario Aguilar said that based on the investigation, it came out that there was a witness who claimed that the rider was in front of their house during that time.

The witness was waiting for his parcel to be delivered but he did not receive a call from the rider.

The witness also did not see any trouble even though his house was very close to the place where the robbery allegedly happened.

Some residents also claimed the same observation as the first witness.

The police were able to track the e-wallet account of the rider through its fund transfer transaction history, and they found out that P17,464 was earlier transferred at the same time he allegedly was held up.