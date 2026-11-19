THE United Davao Delivery Riders Association (Uddra) has sought help from the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) in Davao Region over what it called unfair and non-transparent delivery fares on food delivery platforms.

The group filed an online request for assistance with Dole on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, which the agency marked as received, based on a copy of the submission receipt posted by Uddra on Facebook.

Members also met with Dole's Labor Standards Division to explain the basis and evidence for their complaint, the group said.

UDDRA, a labor association representing food delivery riders in Davao City, said Dole gave two possible remedies: calling a conference between the riders and the platforms, or launching a formal investigation into the fare issue.

The decision rests with the Dole regional director, Uddra president Jeffrey Cuyos told SunStar Davao.

"Sa karon nag hulat pa gyud ko og invitation sa Dole (For now, I'm still waiting for an invitation from Dole)," Cuyos said.

Fares after Move It fine

The request follows Uddra's Nov. 9 statement calling on Dole to investigate a sudden drop in delivery fares for GrabFood riders nationwide after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) fined motorcycle taxi company Move It, which is owned by Grab Philippines, ₱555.75 million.

The group said it suspects that the fine is being passed on to riders. Based on screenshots of earnings and booking records shared by riders in Cebu, Iloilo and Davao, some fares reportedly dropped to as low as ₱1 per booking, while some riders saw cuts of at least ₱6 per delivery, Uddra said.

It cited the Labor Code's prohibition against the elimination or diminution of benefits, and the Constitution's provision on workers' right to take part in decisions affecting their earnings.

Uddra asked Dole to require Grab to disclose how it computes delivery fares and to ensure riders are consulted before fare changes. It also renewed its call for a ₱80 base fare plus ₱20 per kilometer, and an end to bundled delivery schemes.

Already low pay

Even before the reported fare cut, Uddra said riders were taking home only about ₱180 a day after expenses such as fuel, motorcycle maintenance, and mobile data, SunStar Davao reported in October.

At a press conference on Oct. 20, the group called on platforms to adopt a transparent fare computation, pay riders for travel to pick-up points, and end bundled "triple run" and "quadruple run" deliveries, in which riders deliver to several customers in one trip for a lower combined fare.

Council dialogue

Cuyos said Councilor Pamela Librado-Morata, chairperson of the City Council's committee on labor, has told the group she will try to hold a dialogue with all delivery platforms. She has yet to decide whether to take it up as an item in the City Council or call the platforms herself, he said.

Councilor Alberto Ungab said in October that the council must first hold hearings before taking a position on the riders' fare demand.

SunStar Davao has sought Librado-Morata's comment. GRS