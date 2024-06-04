Demolition of Bankerohan roadside stalls for fairness, smooth traffic

DAVAO City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte affirmed that the demolition of stalls built on roads surrounding the Bankerohan Public Market is intended to ensure fair treatment for market vendors who have been paying exact rents inside the market premises.

The operation, conducted by the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) on Saturday, June 1, 2024, aimed to ease traffic congestion and improve pedestrian safety, as vendors occupying large areas pose safety hazards to motorists and pedestrians.

“Kinahanglan nato suwayan unsay sakto. Kung maglaray man gud ni sila, unsaon nimo tung nagatarong? Diha man gud isyu. Kung magsilbi ni sila, maayo. Mangita tag laing pamaagi kay walay one-way approach sa problema (We have to execute what is right. If vendors display goods outside, how about those who have orderly followed? That is an issue. If this has a positive effect, fine. Let's look for another method because there is no one-way approach to the problem),” Duterte said in an ambush media interview during the ceremonial mass destruction of mufflers and confiscated blinkers at the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) office at Candelaria Street in Barangay 76-A, Davao City on Friday afternoon, May 31, 2024.

He also clarified that the local government is seeking the best ways to balance the livelihoods of those inside and outside the market, stating, “Ako, mangita kog balanse unsay pinakasakto nga mugana sa tanan. Gusto lang nato nga plastar ang tanan (I am trying to balance the situation which will work for everyone. We just want to make everything smooth).”

Currently, the CTTMO has collaborated with the City Economic Enterprise and Ancillary Services Unit to monitor the movement of market patrons, public utility vehicles, and private cars within the Bankerohan area.

The plan includes an operational strategy for the 11 PUJ routes traversing Bankerohan: Buhangin via J.P. Laurel Ave., Routes 2, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 10-A, 10-B, Langub, and Magtuod.

Additionally, the new traffic plan seeks to implement the 1/3, 2/3 strategy, which reserves one-third of sidewalk space for vendors and ensures that the remaining two-thirds are open for pedestrian use.

CTTMO head Dionisio Abude stated that there are currently 406 relocation slots available within Bankerohan. These designated areas include the Bankerohan Farmers Market Center, BFMC annex, Fruitasan Mo, Mallengke, Rasay Pavillion and Parking Larayan, MFish, Micro, Cloverleaf, Esmar Posadas Realty Corporation, and the second-floor market building. DEF