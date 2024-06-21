Dengue case fatality rate exceeds DOH standards

THE Davao City Health Office (CHO) Tropical Disease Prevention Control Unit reported that the city's dengue case fatality rate exceeds the Department of Health's standard of less than 0.5 percent.

During the Dengue Awareness Month event at NCCC Buhangin on June 20, 2024, Patrick Gwynn Babante, representing the CHO unit, presented data showing 1,954 dengue cases in the city as of week 23 of 2024. In that week alone, there were 23 cases and approximately 16 deaths, resulting in a case fatality rate of 0.08 percent.

Despite these figures, Babante assured the public not to panic.

As of May 2024, the Barangay Mosquito-Borne Diseases Task Force is active in 34 barangays, with Buhangin proper showing the most engagement despite its 715 residents.

In his speech, Buhangin Barangay Kagawad Vic Longakit Jr. expressed gratitude for the task force's support and emphasized ongoing efforts in Dengue prevention through education rather than reliance on chemical methods.

City Health Office (CHO) officer-in-charge Dr. Tomas Miguel S. Ababon underscored the importance of environmental cleanliness in combating Dengue, underscoring the need for coordinated efforts between barangays and residents.

“Sa kada balay dapat manglimpyo jud, para way ma itlogan ang lamok, kay ang balay na limyp walay dengue (Every home must maintain cleanliness to prevent mosquito breeding and ensure Dengue-free environments)," he said. Stracey Gayle Ferolin, Addu Intern