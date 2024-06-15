Dengue cases decline in Davao City

THE Davao City Health Office (CHO) has reported a 21 percent decrease in dengue cases from January 1 to June 8, 2024.

During the ISpeak media forum on June 13, 2024, at the City Mayor's Office, CHO head Dr. Tomas Ababon said that the total number of dengue cases dropped to 1,954 from 2,486 during the same period last year.

He noted that in June 2024, dengue cases fell to 40, compared to 144 in June 2023. He attributed this decrease to the efforts of the Tropical Diseases Prevention and Control Unit, which has been urging all barangays to form Mosquito-borne Disease Task Forces to spread prevention measures.

“Kung unsa ang ginabuhat sa opisina, kung unsa ang ginabuhat sa tropical division namo akoang gisulti sa ilaha tudlui ang barangay (What we are doing in the office and the tropical division, I told them to teach the barangays),” he said.

City Ordinance 0401-20, Series of 2020, known as the Davao City Mosquito-Borne Diseases Prevention and Control Program, requires each barangay to create a task force for mosquito-borne disease prevention and control.

From January 1 to June 8, most reported cases were males aged five to nine years old. Of the city's 182 barangays, 163 were affected, with 32 experiencing case clusters in the past four weeks. Barangay Bucana had the highest number of cases with 90, followed by Talomo (80), Buhangin (79), and Bunawan (76).

“Naa tay 16 death, ang iyang fatality rate is .8 percent. This is way, way below katong last year natu nga data (We have recorded 16 deaths, with a fatality rate of 0.8 percent, significantly lower than last year’s data),” he said.

Davao City has maintained a case rate below the alert threshold despite the mortality cases.

Ababon underscored the importance of cleanliness in preparation for the rainy season, suggesting that the ideal time for cleaning is during the dry season to prevent mosquito breeding areas.

“Dili ni siya health problem, this is a social concern, apil tanan, tanan mangitag ways para mutabang, mutudlo kung unsa buhaton. At the end of the day it is the community that is responsible (This is not just a health problem; it is a social concern. Everyone must be involved and find ways to help and teach what needs to be done. It is the community that is responsible),” he said. RGP