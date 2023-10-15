Dengue cases doubled in Davao City

THE City Health Office (CHO) of Davao City has reported 4,953 cases of dengue from January to September 2023. Among these, Barangay Talomo Proper in the 1st District has 750 cases.

In contrast to the 2,400 dengue cases reported for the same period in 2022, Talomo has experienced an increase, attributed to inadequately managed drainage systems.

“Sa 1st District ang Talomo poblacion ang pinakataas as of eight months sunod ang Buhangin, ug Bago Gallera (In the 1st District, the Talomo poblacion recorded the highest as of eight months, next is Buhangin and Bago Gallera)," Melodina Babante, head of CHO-Tropical Division, said earlier this week.

Petty Singson, a registered nurse and Barangay Health Worker in Barangay Talomo Proper underscored the importance of backyard cleaning and eliminating stagnant water to prevent mosquito breeding, especially during the current rainy season.

To combat the rising dengue cases, the City Government Office and CHO-Davao held a city-wide meeting on October 12 at SM City, Ecoland, Davao City, to discuss the implementation of City Ordinance No. 0401-20, also known as "The Davao City-Borne Diseases Prevention and Control Ordinance," which was enacted in 2020.

On September 25, the city issued Executive Order (E.O) No. 25 series of 2023, signed by Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, underscoring the significance of the dengue task force in every barangay in the city.

“Nakita nato karon nga ang mga barangay nga naa nay dengue task force, gamay ang kaso compare sa mga lugar nga walay task force (We have observed that barangays with dengue task forces have fewer cases compared to areas without task forces)," Babante said. (DEF)