Dengue cases in Tagum swell

TAGUMENYOS who are experiencing symptoms of dengue are advised to visit the nearest health center as the number of deaths in Tagum City rose to six.

“Gitambagan ang tanan nga muadto dayon sa pinakaduol nga Health Center o magpatambal kung makakita o makabati sa mga sintomas sa Dengue (Everyone is advised to go to the nearest Health Center or get treated if they experience any symptoms of dengue),” Tagum City Health Office (CHO-Tagum) wrote in its Facebook page on August 27, 2024.

CHO-Tagum also encouraged the residents to follow the 5S strategy: Search and destroy mosquito breeding sites; Self-protect against mosquito bites; Seek early medical consultation; Support fogging in areas with clusters of cases; and Sustain hydration. The office stressed the importance of the 4 p.m. habit and the Oplan Kulob.

Dengue, as described by the World Health Organization (WHO), is a viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes. Common symptoms include high fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and rash. Dengue is prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions like the Philippines.

In the latest report from the CHO-Tagum, three deaths were added to the city's toll. This includes a four-year-old girl from Barangay Apokon and two individuals, a 13-year-old and a 54-year-old, from Barangay Bincungan.

Tagum City has recorded six deaths caused by dengue, 57 new cases, and 1,406 total cases. This is an increase of 305 compared to the 1,101 cases reported on August 9, 2024.

The office also stressed that the number of dengue cases is above the epidemic threshold based on data from the City Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (CESU).

Barangay Visayan Village has the highest number of cases from January 1 to August 24, with 202 cases, followed by Barangay Mankilam with 189, Barangay Apokon with 164 cases, Barangay Madaum with 115, and Barangay La Filipina with 97.

Of the 1,406 cases, 428 are aged 16 and above; 363 are six to ten years old; 369 are zero to five years old; and 246 are 11 to 15 years old. RGP