Dengue death toll in Tagum City rises

The office reported on September 3, 2024, that additional deaths due to dengue occurred in the city, and among these was a six-year-old female from Barangay Mankilam.

As of Morbidity Week 35, which ran from August 25 to 31, 2024, 65 new cases were reported making the overall number of dengue cases in Tagum from January to August 31, 2024, 1,511, with seven deaths.

According to data from the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit-Tagum, of the 1,511 cases, 449 are individuals aged 16 years and older, 398 are six to ten years old, 401 are between zero and five years old, and 263 are between 11 and 15 years old.

Barangay Visayan Village remains the area with the highest number of cases, totaling 224, followed by Barangay Mankilam with 200, Barangay Apokon with 176, Barangay Madaum with 130, and Barangay La Filipina with 110.

“Gitambagan ang tanan: Kung makakita o makabati sa mga sintomas sa dengue, seek early consultation, muadto dayon sa pinakaduol nga health center o ospital (Everyone is encouraged that if they feel any symptoms or are experiencing the symptoms of dengue, they must seek early consultation and go to the nearest health center or hospital),” CHO-Tagum wrote in their Facebook post on September 3, 2024.

Dengue, as described by the World Health Organization (WHO), is a viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes. Common symptoms include high fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and rash. Dengue is prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions like the Philippines.

CHO-Tagum also encourages residents to follow the 5S strategy: Search and destroy mosquito breeding sites; Self-protect against mosquito bites; Seek early medical consultation; Support fogging in areas with clusters of cases; and Sustain hydration. The office emphasized the importance of the 4 p.m. habit and Oplan Kulob. RGP