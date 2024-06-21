Dengue not just health concern but social issue

THE Davao City Health Office (CHO) and the Department of Health-Davao Region (DOH-Davao) seek public support to eliminate dengue, citing that this is not just a health concern but a social issue.

Dr. Tomas Miguel S. Ababon, CHO officer-in-charge, encourages the public to cooperate in eliminating dengue in the city by practicing regular house cleaning to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs, which helps in combating dengue during the Dengue Awareness Month event organized by the CHO held at NCCC Buhangin on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

“Sayon ra ang pag pugong sa dengue, pero lisod buhaton. Ang dengue kabalo ta kung unsay salarin ani, lamok. Kabalo ta kung asa naga-pangitlog ang lamok, ang problem ang pangitlogan sa lamok. Gikan sa panit sa kahoy padulong sa sulod sa inyong balay and the things in between,” Dr. Ababon said.

(It’s easy to prevent dengue, but executing it is hard. We already know that mosquitoes are the ones behind dengue. We also know where mosquitoes carrying dengue lay their eggs. This is from the tree bark to inside your house and everything in between.)

Ababon expressed that dengue is very common in densely populated areas, particularly among less privileged people residing along shorelines and in informal settlements, often characterized as crowded and having a lot of garbage.

The influx of mosquitoes in these areas can be directly correlated with the lack of time dedicated by the residents to cleaning their households and maintaining cleanliness within their immediate surroundings. This oversight, Ababon explained, may be due to residents spending most of their time working.

“Ilahang oras, ilang huna-huna is naa ra ngadto sa pagpangita og kwarta para naay makaon kada-adlaw. Ang kining pagpanglimpyo layo na sa ilang huna-huna, mao pod to sila ang tabangunon kaayo, ngadto ta mag-focus sa atong effort, ang City Health Office ug ang barangay,” he added.

(Their time, their thoughts are only about finding money for their food every day. Cleaning is far from their minds, they are the ones who need immediate help, so we focus our efforts to them, the City Health Office and the barangay). Charles Lj Sido, SU Intern