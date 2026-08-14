Dennis Trillo, Ruru Madrid headline Kapuso stars in Davao’s Kadayawan Festival

GMA Regional TV and Synergy is surely making this year’s Kadayawan Festival more exciting and vibrant as it brings Dennis Trillo and Ruru Madrid, together with today's biggest Kapuso stars, to Davao City on Saturday (August 15) for an afternoon of entertainment and celebration.

Dennis and Ruru will be joined by their co-star from the upcoming series Hari ng Tondo, Ysabel Ortega, in treating fans to electrifying performances, exciting games, and unforgettable fan moments in the Kapuso Mall Show at Ayala Malls Abreeza Activity Center, 4 p.m. Joining them in making the much-awaited festival more unforgettable are Mika Salamanca and Will Ashley from the upcoming series Delivery Boi.

The festivities continue on August 16 with GMA Regional TV and Synergy’s special coverage of the Pamulak Ug Indak Indak sa Kadayawan through "Kadayawan 2026: The One Mindanao Special Live Coverage." Catch the livestream beginning at 7 a.m. via www.gmaregionaltv.com, as well as on the social media pages of GMA Regional TV, GMA Regional TV News, and GMA News.

Catch your favorite Kapuso stars and celebrate the spirit, culture, and colors of Kadayawan Festival 2026 with GMA Regional TV and Synergy!

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