DENR backs Lake Holon temporary closure

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Soccsksargen (DENR–Soccsksargen) supported the order for a temporary closure of Lake Holon issued by the Tboli Municipality, saying that the move is an essential measure to protect the lake’s biodiversity.

“We call on everyone to respect and support this measure as we work together to safeguard Lake Holon for future generations,” DENR-Soccsksargen said in its statement.

The agency explained that the temporary closure is implemented annually and serves as a vital conservation measure to protect the lake’s biodiversity, preserve its water quality, and ensure long-term sustainability in the area.

“Limiting human activity during this period helps maintain the ecological balance of the area and supports responsible ecotourism practices,” the department said.

DENR–Soccsksargen also highlighted that the initiative is in line with national environmental laws and sustainable protected area management principles, including the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System (Enipas) framework.

Temporary closure issued by the municipality

Earlier, the local government unit (LGU) of Tboli announced the temporary closure of Lake Holon from January 3 to March 2026, pursuant to Municipal Executive Order No. 63, Series of 2025.

Local officials said the annual closure is a crucial conservation strategy aimed at protecting Lake Holon’s biodiversity, maintaining its water quality, and preventing environmental degradation caused by excessive foot traffic, waste, and camping activities.

By limiting human presence during the closure period, authorities allow the lake’s ecosystem to regenerate naturally.

Popular ecotourism site

Lake Holon, also known as Lake Maughan, is a crater lake nestled within the Allah Valley Protected Landscape (AVPL) in South Cotabato.

The lake is dubbed one of the cleanest inland bodies of water in the Philippines and has gained national and international recognition as a premier hiking and camping destination.

The LGU of Tboli is currently in the process of applying for the area to be considered under a Special Use Agreement in Protected Area (Sapa). RGP