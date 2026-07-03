DENR camera traps shoot Mt. Apo elusive wildlife

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao) has captured on camera some of the elusive wildlife inhabiting the Mount Apo Natural Park (MANP).

Clint Michael B. Cleofe, officer-in-charge of the MANP Protected Area, said the use of camera traps has strengthened the park's regular foot patrols.

"Allowing for more precise estimates of wildlife occurrence and population trends," he said on July 3, 2026.

DENR-Davao said it deployed eight newly acquired camera traps along the summit trails of Mt. Apo, the country's highest peak, which is also bidding to be declared a Unesco Global Geopark.

The camera traps were left in the field for 204 nights, during which Environment personnel recorded photos and videos of several wildlife species in MANP, including the Philippine warty pig (Sus philippensis), Philippine palm civet (Paradoxurus philippinensis), Mindanao tree shrew (Tupaia everetti), and red junglefowl (Gallus gallus).

According to DENR-Davao, these species are rarely observed during routine patrols because they retreat at the slightest sign of human presence. Through the use of unmanned monitoring technology, the MANP-Protected Area Management Office (PAMO) was able to confirm and document their presence.

The department said the presence of the Philippine warty pig, Philippine palm civet, Mindanao tree shrew, and red junglefowl reflects the healthy and resilient ecosystem of MANP, underscoring its rich biodiversity and the importance of sustained habitat and wildlife protection.

The office added that the data gathered through the monitoring will help assess ecosystem health and guide conservation management measures to address threats to habitats and wildlife species.

DENR-Davao said that by increasing the number of camera traps, MANP-PAMO aims to build a more comprehensive wildlife database to support science-based management strategies.

The use of camera traps is being promoted across all areas within the Asean Heritage Parks (AHP), positioning MANP as one of the pioneering AHPs participating in the broader initiative to modernize biodiversity monitoring and strengthen conservation networks.

Earlier, DENR-Davao reported the rediscovery of Ophiorrhiza biflora, a rare flower last documented 122 years ago. The species was found during the retrieval of camera traps in MANP. It is an endemic plant first collected in the park in 1904 by American botanist Edwin Bingham Copeland.

The office also said the rediscovery of Ophiorrhiza biflora followed the documentation of another rare plant species, Agalmyla calelanensis, in 2025, which was originally recorded in 1909. RGP