DENR-Davao eyes 6 sampling stations for Tagbalaobao River

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao), through the Environmental Management Bureau-Davao Region (EMB-Davao), said it has identified six new water sampling stations for future monitoring along the Tagbalaobao River in Davao de Oro.

Engr. Liza Mae C. Villora, Chief of the Ambient Monitoring and Technical Services Section, together with her team, conducted an ocular survey on January 29, 2026, to identify water sampling stations along the Tagbalaobao River. The six stations identified during the survey will be used for future water quality monitoring.

“This initiative underscores DENR–EMB 11’s commitment to protecting water resources, promoting environmental stewardship, and ensuring sustainable water use for the communities of Davao de Oro,” DENR-EMB-Davao said in a statement.

The survey was conducted in coordination with Punong Barangay Ronald S. Mabanag of Pindasan to help the department identify existing environmental and safety concerns within the watershed.

Aligned with environmental legislations

The ocular survey is in line with DENR’s push for cleaner water, pursuant to Section 19 of Republic Act No. 9275, also known as the Philippine Clean Water Act of 2004.

Under the law, DENR, through the EMB, is mandated to classify all bodies of water based on their beneficial uses, as provided under DENR Administrative Order No. 2016-08.

The classification process includes monitoring water quality for ten months. After the monitoring period, a public hearing will be conducted to present the results and other data gathered, ensuring transparency and community involvement in watershed preservation.

Importance of water sampling

Water sampling stations are vital in maintaining public health, environmental safety, and regulatory compliance in the Philippines. Most of these stations are located in rivers, lakes, and coastal areas, allowing for the systematic collection and analysis of water quality data.

Regular monitoring of water bodies helps detect harmful microorganisms such as coliform bacteria, toxic substances, and heavy metals in rivers and beaches, and determines whether these waters are safe for swimming and fishing.

Water sampling also helps assess the overall health of bodies of water, identify pollution hotspots, and track the impact of natural or anthropogenic factors, such as oil spills. RGP