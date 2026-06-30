DENR-Davao honors Jubahib for green leadership

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao) recognized Davao del Norte Governor Edwin "Kuya Gob" Jubahib for his programs in advancing environmental conservation, particularly his initiative to protect the Pantaron Mountain Range (PMR).

Gov. Jubahib said that the success of the environmental initiatives in the province was made possible through the support of various government agencies, local government units (LGUs), and communities.

"It is the unwavering commitment of our partners and stakeholders that enabled us to turn ambitious goals into measurable, lasting impact. It showed the power of synergy in saving our ecosystem. We worked together not just to protect nature. It is a movement in securing our own future," he said.

Meanwhile, DENR-Davao Regional Director Atty. Ma. Mercedes Dumagan said that the award was part of the culmination of the Environment Month celebration. The award recognized government agencies and individuals for their dedication to protecting the environment.

“We have honored a collective commitment to service excellence and shared governance in the pursuit of a sustainable and harmonious environment… we extend our deepest appreciation to our stakeholders and partners who stood shoulder-to-shoulder with us in this noble endeavor,” he said.

Jubahib was recognized on June 25, 2026, for his programs that have made a significant impact in advancing environmental conservation and sustainable development. He also received the Excellence Leadership Award for establishing clustered shared disposal facilities among municipalities when the province strengthened its solid waste management program.

One of the major programs was the protection of the Pantaron Mountain Range (PMR), which stands as the remaining forested area and watershed that serves as the headwaters of major rivers in the Davao Region, Northern Mindanao Region, and Caraga Region.

A large portion of the PMR's dense forest, which covers about 1,600 hectares, is located in Davao del Norte, and environmental degradation has been a major threat to it.

As a means of protecting the area, the provincial government launched a rehabilitation program covering about 150 hectares. The local government also planted 150,000 coconut seedlings and deployed 69 Bantay Gubat (Forest Guard) personnel.

The province planted nearly 700,000 forest and fruit tree seedlings across around 3,000 hectares over the past seven years. RGP