DENR-Davao issues 19 CDO to establishments in Mt. Apo

A TOTAL of 19 cease and desist orders (CDOs) from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao) were issued to establishments near Mt. Apo as of July 2024, an agency’s official revealed.

Lawyer Ma. Mercedes V. Dumagan, regional director of the DENR-Davao, reported that even before the issue regarding activities in Mt. Apo arose in April 2024, they had been conducting enforcement activities. These included issuing show-cause orders, notices of violations, and CDOs to those who did not apply for an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC), as well as closing down non-compliant establishments.

Dumagan said during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas on Tuesday morning, July 16, 2024, at DENR office in Lanang, Davao City, that from the issuance of seven CDOs prior to April 2024, the number has risen to 19 CDOs as of July 2024.

“After the Senate inquiry, mas daghan pa ang atoang na issue-han ug (we have issued more) cease and desist orders, notices of violation, and show cause orders,” she said.

To recall, Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, DENR secretary, said that the department does not intend to close down the resorts and other establishments operating in the area without a permit.

“We want to find a common ground, we are not only protecting the environment but the people who are working on these establishments as well," she said.

However, Dumagan emphasized that resorts located within the Strict Protection Zones (SPZ) have to be demolished.

“If they don’t self-demolish, then we can have them demolished,” she said.

“Nakapasarado na mi ug mga (we have closed) coffee shops, mga restaurants within Strict Protection Zones (SPZ), pero limited lang ang numbers (but the numbers are limited) actually within the SPZ, mas daghan gyud ang (there are really more in) MUZ (Multiple Use Zones ),” she continued.

While resorts are allowed to operate within the Multiple Use Zones (MUZ), Dumagan encourages them to apply for the necessary clearances since they are already in the area. Only those who choose not to comply will be shut down.

“Sa MUZ naman (in the MUZ area), resorts naman (resorts on the other hand) are allowed within MUZ, gusto lang namo mag apply lang unta sila kasi naa naman gud sila sa area, katong mga gahi lang kato ang atoang pasaradohan jud (we just want them to still apply since they are already in the area, we will only close down those who really choose not to), and we will file cases,” she added.

Dumagan shared that they have met with resort owners in Mt. Apo to discuss the status of their clearance and certificate applications.

“Katong mga resorts nga (those resorts that) did not heed our mga patawag (call), medyo gahi, kung wala gihapon sila ga (if they still don’t) apply for PAMB clearance, of course, we shall be filing cases against them,” she added.

Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) clearance, ECC, and certificate of recognition from the National Research Council of the Philippines (NCRP) are needed before the DENR endorses an establishment to get a Special Use Agreement in Protected Areas (SAPA).

“Kung makompleto ni nila (if they can complete this), we will endorse it for the issuance for SAPA, mao na dapat ginagunitan sa tanang naa sa protected area (those who are in the protected area should have this),” she said. Charles Lj Sido, Silliman University Intern