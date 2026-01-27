DENR-Davao issues wildlife warning after fatal snake bite, viral python video

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao) encouraged the public to be mindful of their legal responsibilities and safety precautions when encountering snakes or other wildlife following two separate snake-related incidents in the region.

In a statement issued on January 26, 2026, DENR-Davao said that Republic Act No. 9147, otherwise known as the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, stipulates that all fauna and flora are protected and imposes penalties for the hunting, injuring, killing, collecting, trading, or possession of any wildlife species.

“While the law recognizes exceptions in situations where human safety is at risk, any harm inflicted on wildlife must be proportional and necessary. Acts that involve excessive or unnecessary force may go beyond justified self-protection and could constitute a violation of the law,” DENR-Davao said.

Incidents involving snakes

To recall, an incident occurred in Upper Baclayon, Malalag, Davao del Sur, where a 41-year-old man died after being bitten by a king cobra.

Another incident involved a video that went viral online showing an individual swimming and slamming a reticulated python along Cabantian Road in Davao City.

The Cabantian incident even caught the attention of actress Nadine Lustre and her partner, Christophe Bariou, who took to Instagram to express their outrage over the circulating video that showed a python being violently slammed onto a road in Davao City.

The couple is widely known for their advocacy for animal welfare.

Meanwhile, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) weighed in on the incident, calling on the public to show accountability and empathy when interacting with animals, especially wildlife such as reptiles like pythons.

"Peta is horrified by the video showing a python that wandered onto a Davao street being violently mishandled instead of helped," Peta said in a statement.

The uploader of the video, Sarenas Amerson, told SunStar Davao that he had no idea how the python ended up in the area, which had been flooded earlier due to heavy rain.

Things to remember

DENR-Davao wildlife expert Jose E. Lechoncito advised the public that if they encounter snakes, they should stay calm, avoid panicking, and refrain from running. He explained that when a person runs, the snake may feel threatened and become more likely to attack.

“Leave them alone and distance yourself from them,” he said.

Lechoncito explained that most of the time, snakes avoid humans because they view them as predators due to their large build.

When snakes are encountered inside homes, families should prioritize getting household members and pets outside. He advised using long sticks and protective gear when handling snakes and warned against using bare hands, as snakes have fast reflexes and can pose danger.

He added that if an individual does not know how to handle a snake, they should not attempt to touch it. Instead, they should call the authorities or expert snake catchers. Incidents may be reported to the barangay, the nearest DENR office, or by calling 911 for assistance.

Lechoncito also urged the public not to touch a snake that appears dead, as it may only be pretending and could still be venomous. Instead, a professional should be contacted to properly dispose of it.

To avoid attracting snakes into homes, he said residents should ensure cleanliness in surrounding areas by cutting tall grass, especially during the summer, as snakes often seek cool and moist areas to escape the heat. RGP