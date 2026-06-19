DENR-Davao orders closure of old sanitary landfill

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao) ordered the cessation of dumping operations at an existing sanitary landfill and directed that waste be diverted to an “interim cell” within a designated portion of a new facility.

DENR-Davao said the old landfill will undergo closure and rehabilitation, while the Environmental Management Bureau-Davao Region (EMB-Davao) will monitor local government unit compliance to ensure environmental safety and long-term sustainability.

“To avert public health and environmental risks from city-wide garbage accumulation, waste disposal services are being seamlessly transitioned to an operational ‘interim cell’ within the designated portion of the new Sanitary landfill,” the office said in a statement on June 19, 2026.

The department said the new sanitary landfill is complete and structurally ready for use as of June 18.

DENR-Davao traced the order to a trash slide on May 20, 2026, which left two people dead, one missing, and two injured.

The incident prompted the suspension of landfill operations on May 21 due to violations of Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, and DENR Administrative Order No. 10, including provisions under Section 5.2 and Rule XIV on sanitary landfill operations.

DENR later allowed a temporary resumption of waste disposal until June 16. On June 17, DENR-EMB Regional Director V. Dumagan issued a final order stopping all operations at the old site, except for mitigation and rehabilitation work.

The agency said the landfill slide, which occurred amid heavy rains, stemmed from instability in the waste mass.

Since the suspension, the local government has fast-tracked stabilization measures inside the site, halted dumping operations, and barred waste pickers from entering the area.

Authorities evaluated the LGU’s proposed measures on June 7 based on its appeal and first progress report submitted on June 5. They conducted a follow-up assessment on June 8 after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake to check site conditions.

The local government reported ongoing improvements, including concrete pouring at the unloading bay and installation of a geoliner at the new landfill. DENR-EMB-Davao verified compliance and site progress. RGP