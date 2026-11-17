APPROXIMATELY 144,035 hectares of forest lands in the Davao Region identified as Potential Investment Areas (PIAs) are not for sale, privatization, or transfer to private ownership, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) clarified.

In a statement on November 16, the DENR explained that the identification of these areas is part of its initiative to encourage responsible investments in forest lands while maintaining government ownership and imposing environmental and regulatory requirements on prospective developers.

The agency stressed that being designated as a PIA does not automatically give private individuals or corporations the right to occupy, develop, or utilize the land.

"The identification of these areas does not automatically grant rights to investors, who must still undergo the required application, evaluation, and approval processes," the DENR said.

The clarification came after the department presented its inventory of forest lands in Mindanao that could accommodate investments under the Sustainable Forest Land Management Agreement (SFLMA) during the Mindanao Development Forum 2026 in Davao City on October 28, 2026.

DENR Undersecretary for Field Operations-Mindanao Joselin Marcus Fragada reported that the agency's Forest Management Bureau had delineated 500,011 hectares of production forest lands across Mindanao, distributed among 2,451 parcels.

Davao Region accounts for 144,035.25 hectares, or 28.8 percent of the total identified areas, spread across 1,195 parcels. It has the highest number of parcels among the five Mindanao regions included in the inventory.

Caraga has the largest identified land area at 177,201.18 hectares, followed by Davao Region with 144,035.25 hectares, Soccsksargen with 105,123.75 hectares, Zamboanga Peninsula with 39,129.78 hectares, and Northern Mindanao with 34,521.55 hectares.

During the forum, Fragada described the identified properties as open, brush, and production forest lands outside protected areas, critical watersheds, and existing forest tenures.

He also clarified that the remaining natural forests and ecologically sensitive areas are excluded from the inventory.

"These are not pristine old-growth forests. Our protected forests, our high-elevation watersheds, and critical protected areas remain strictly off-limits and conserved," Fragada said during his presentation.

Investment options

Under DENR Administrative Order (DAO) No. 2026-34, issued on June 30, 2026, PIAs are forest lands assessed as suitable for responsible investments that may support forest protection, livelihood opportunities, employment, and rural development.

The five principal investment options identified under the order are agroforestry, forest plantation development, ecotourism, pasture development, and protection forest development.

Agroforestry may involve the cultivation of high-value agricultural crops alongside forestry activities, including cacao, coffee, and rubber. Forest plantation development, meanwhile, covers the establishment and management of tree plantations for timber and other forest products.

The Mindanao inventory presented by Fragada identified 272,057 hectares for agroforestry, 216,081 hectares for tree plantations, and 11,873 hectares for pasture and ecotourism.

The DENR also identified 132,896 hectares across 431 parcels as potentially suitable for utility-scale solar and wind energy projects. These areas were identified in coordination with the Department of Energy based on their proximity to National Grid Corporation of the Philippines substations and terrain characteristics.

DAO No. 2026-38, which amended certain provisions of the SFLMA guidelines, also recognizes special uses of forest lands for infrastructure and other facilities, including communication stations, roads, water reservoirs, energy-related facilities, tourism infrastructure, and wood-processing plants.

Mining ancillary facilities, except mine tailing ponds, are also included among the recognized special uses. However, the DENR clarified that this provision does not authorize mineral extraction or mining operations under the forest investment program. Such activities remain subject to separate mining laws, permits, and regulatory requirements.

Sanitary landfills and housing or subdivision developments are generally prohibited under DAO No. 2026-34, except under conditions expressly allowed by the order.

State retains ownership

The investment program operates under the SFLMA framework established through DAO No. 2025-22 and subsequently amended by DAO Nos. 2026-07 and 2026-38.

The agreement allows qualified applicants to develop, utilize, and manage designated forest lands for approved purposes without acquiring ownership of the properties.

The policy is anchored on Article XII, Sections 2 and 3 of the 1987 Philippine Constitution, which establish State ownership of natural resources and provide that lands of the public domain are classified into agricultural, forest or timber, mineral lands, and national parks. Forest lands cannot be transferred into private ownership through an ordinary land-use agreement.

Under the amended SFLMA guidelines, applicants must submit a letter of intent, proof of legal registration or qualification, a proposed development and management plan, and proof of financial capability. Other technical and documentary requirements may apply depending on the proposed project and location.

The application carries a P10,000 fee, regardless of the size of the area being applied for, under DAO No. 2026-38.

Applications also undergo evaluation by the DENR's Forest Management Bureau, which serves as the central receiving, evaluating, and recommending office for covered forest tenure applications under DAO No. 2026-07.

Environmental and social safeguards

The DENR said proposed investments must undergo assessments covering climate risks and vulnerabilities, economic and financial viability, and potential social impacts before approval.

Approved projects must comply with their development and management plans, environmental safeguards, and continuing government monitoring.

The guidelines also provide requirements concerning Indigenous Peoples and ancestral domains. Depending on the project's location and potential overlap, applicants may need to secure a Certificate of Non-Overlap or a Certification Precondition from the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP), which involves obtaining the required Free, Prior and Informed Consent from affected Indigenous Cultural Communities and Indigenous Peoples.

The department said the initiative is intended to promote the productive and sustainable management of forest lands while protecting biodiversity, ecosystem services, Indigenous Peoples' rights, and the interests of communities dependent on forest resources.

The DENR urged the public to verify information about the investment program and rely on official announcements to avoid confusion over the designation of forest lands as potential investment areas. DEF