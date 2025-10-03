DENR-Davao pushes for stronger policies to protect Philippine Eagle

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao) said they aim for the research presented at the Global Biodiversity Conservation Conference (GBCC) to be translated into policies aligned with conservation efforts for the Philippine Eagle and the environment.

Atty. Maria Mercedes V. Dumagan, regional director of DENR-Davao, said the country has multiple policies in place related to biodiversity, wildlife, and forests. She expressed gratitude for any support others can provide in helping the DENR formulate effective policies.

She added that the gathering serves as a convergence of science, policy, and action for biodiversity, emphasizing that through the event, cutting-edge research and innovation can lead to real solutions that protect ecosystems, species, and communities.

“We must mobilize the citizenry, empowering communities, indigenous peoples, and especially our youth to take active roles in protecting biodiversity because any action, no matter how small, contributes to a larger legacy,” she said on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at Malagos Garden Resort in Davao City.

Dumagan said that conferences like this are valuable because new research can be used to craft new laws or amendments to existing legislation. She noted that the department cannot carry out conservation alone, but with the help of the Philippine Eagle Foundation, non-government organizations, and conservationists who assist in implementing wildlife and biodiversity policies.

Davao City Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo, representing Acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, said the local government unit (LGU) is inspired by the collective commitment of all GBCC participants to protecting biodiversity. This, he said, strengthens the city’s determination to pursue a sustainable environment — where development and conservation are not opposing forces, but partners working for the common good.

“We are optimistic that this conference is an opportune time to deepen cooperation, advance scientific knowledge that reinforcers our conservation efforts, and enforce lasting partnerships that transcend borders and cultures,” he said.

International cooperation for biodiversity

Karel Hejč, ambassador of the Czech Republic to the Philippines, emphasized that their commitment to biodiversity goes beyond rhetoric.

He cited their conservation efforts in Negros Oriental, where they supported foundations caring for endangered species such as the Visayan Warty Pig and the Philippine Spotted Deer. In Bohol, they are supporting initiatives to protect the elusive Philippine Tarsier. They also launched programs to prevent the extinction of rare species such as the Negros Bleeding-heart Pigeon and the Visayan Hornbill.

Hejč highlighted that conservation is not solely a Czech Republic initiative but a matter of international cooperation. He noted that veterinarians from Italy, conservationists from Spain, and technicians from Germany are all contributing — providing incubators and other essential equipment.

Conservation efforts for the Philippine Eagle

Hejč stressed that the Philippine Eagle is more than just a bird — it is a symbol of resilience and national pride. With fewer than 400 pairs left in the wild, the eagle is not only endangered but also a reflection of the fragility of global ecosystems.

“Its survival is closely tied to the health of the Philippine forests, and its protection is a moral imperative for all of us to care for our diversity,” he said.

Hejč added that in 2024, the Czech Embassy in Manila sponsored personnel from the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) to undergo hands-on training at the Liberia Zoo. The training included breeding techniques such as artificial insemination, egg incubation, and sperm cryopreservation.

This initiative continued with Czech professionals sharing expertise in insemination techniques in Davao. He emphasized that integrating Czech knowledge with local conservation efforts improves the survival prospects of the Philippine Eagle.

Juan Eugenio L. Roxas, trustee of the Philippine Eagle Foundation and President and CEO of FDC Utilities Inc., said they cannot shoulder conservation efforts alone, as he expressed appreciation for the support of the international community.

“We’re seeing a lot of countries willing to send help and helping us save our Philippine Eagles,” he said.

Philippine Eagle population

According to PEF data, currently there are fewer than 400 breeding pairs, or roughly 800 individuals, of Philippine Eagles left in the wild. The Philippine Eagle Foundation houses more than 25 captive eagles at the Philippine Eagle Center in Malagos, with breeding eagles located at the National Bird Breeding Sanctuary.

The eagle's declining population is largely due to forest loss, which destroys its natural habitat for nesting, hunting, and rearing young.

The Philippine Eagle (Pithecophaga jefferyi) is one of the rarest eagles in the world and is the national bird of the Philippines. It is found only on four islands in the country and is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). RGP