DENR-Davao to file charges vs illegal dumpers

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao) warned that it will file charges against individuals who illegally dumped waste in front of its regional office in Lanang, Davao City, and said authorities have already identified those involved.

In a Facebook post on June 5, 2026, DENR-Davao said it is preparing legal action following the unauthorized disposal of garbage outside DENR XI headquarters.

“Following the unauthorized disposal of wastes in front of the DENR Davao Office, please be informed that this Office is preparing legal action against those who committed such violations,” the agency said.

The office cited Republic Act 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, which prohibits littering, dumping, and improper waste disposal. Under the law, violators face fines, community service, or both, depending on the offense.

DENR-Davao also referenced Republic Act 10121 or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010, which promotes proper waste management as part of broader efforts to protect lives, property, and the environment.

Authorities said several individuals were seen dumping waste outside the office.

The incident came after Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte said on June 4 that the city was experiencing delays in garbage collection following the closure of the New Carmen Sanitary Landfill. The DENR ordered the closure after a mass-wasting incident that killed two people.

“To manage waste collection moving forward, we have identified additional collection points, including one in front of the DENR Davao office, so they can personally appreciate the volume of garbage that accumulates when an essential public service is halted indefinitely,” he said.

DENR-Davao said the landfill suspension will remain until required safety and engineering measures are completed. RGP