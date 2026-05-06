DENR-Davao urges public vigilance after dolphin stranding

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao) urged the public to immediately report marine wildlife sightings and strandings after a bottlenose dolphin stranded along the shoreline of Sitio Asinan, Barangay Cadunan, Mabini, Davao de Oro.

“By working together, we can help safeguard our marine biodiversity and ensure that our oceans remain vibrant and life-sustaining for generations to come,” DENR-Davao said in a Facebook post on May 5, 2026.

The agency called on residents to report wildlife sightings, stranded animals, and possible violations of Republic Act No. 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act of 2001, to authorities.

Earlier, an 8.75-foot bottlenose dolphin was found stranded within the Mabini Protected Landscape and Seascape (MPLS). Resident Goel B. Canda first spotted the animal and alerted authorities.

Rescuers responded immediately, but the dolphin had already sustained multiple injuries, visible wounds, and parasitic infestation that eventually led to its death.

DENR-Davao said the incident underscores the urgent need for collective action to protect marine wildlife. While strandings can occur naturally, the agency noted that many cases may also be linked to human activities such as habitat degradation, marine pollution, fishing gear entanglement, vessel strikes, and disease.

Following the incident, the DENR-Protected Area Management Office (PAMO) in Mabini reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening rapid response measures and marine wildlife monitoring.

The office said it continues to intensify efforts to address the effects of coastal development and other human activities on critical marine habitats.

According to the World Cetacean Alliance, bottlenose dolphins belong to the cetacean family, which also includes whales and porpoises. These marine mammals play a vital role in maintaining healthy marine ecosystems.

Cetaceans contribute to carbon cycling and nutrient recycling, helping boost marine productivity. They also serve as sentinel species, reflecting the overall health of the world’s oceans. RGP