DENR nabs 55 traders, seizes 394 wildlife in 2026 operations

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) apprehended 55 illegal wildlife traders and seized 394 animals and exotic species in 71 enforcement operations nationwide from January to August 2026.

The agency said the operations targeted wildlife poaching, illegal possession, and trafficking as part of its continuing efforts to protect the country’s wildlife resources.

“Protecting our wildlife requires sustained and decisive enforcement,” Environment Secretary Juan Miguel “Mitch” Cuna said in a statement published by the DENR on Sept. 9.

“Through sustained enforcement, strengthened coordination, proper investigation and case preparation, we remain committed to ensuring that violations of our wildlife laws are addressed and that our country’s wildlife resources are protected,” Cuna said.

The confiscated wildlife included 224 birds, 97 reptiles, 54 amphibians, 10 mammals, and nine arachnids and insects.

Birds accounted for more than half of the total seizures, with parrot varieties such as cockatoos, cockatiels, and macaws dominating confiscations in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Central Luzon and Cagayan Valley, meanwhile, accounted for most of the confiscated lovebirds, which are commonly kept as household pets.

Reptiles made up the second-largest group, with 79 lizards, primarily iguanas and geckos; 17 snakes, including venomous vipers and pythons; and one caiman.

In Central Visayas, authorities intercepted 15 iguanas in separate enforcement operations. DENR-National Capital Region personnel also stopped separate shipments at an airport containing 60 dried geckos and 50 endangered radiated tortoises.

Authorities also seized rarer exotic species.

DENR Soccsksargen apprehended a trader carrying two bearcats, or binturongs, and four gibbons. In Calabarzon, authorities intercepted nine tarantulas representing five species.

The DENR said its enforcement efforts extend beyond animal trafficking and include efforts to curb the illegal trade in plants.

In 2025, regional offices reported confiscating 976 wildlife specimens, including 243 snakes, 159 lizards, five Visayan leopard cats or maral, one Philippine palm civet or alamid, two sugar gliders, five species of scorpions, and at least 394 millipedes.

DENR-Ninoy Aquino International Airport personnel also seized nearly 7,000 orchids and 255 tropical plants last year.

Authorities turned over the plants to the DENR-NCR nursery in Quezon City for care while legal investigations continued.

Since 2025, Calabarzon has recorded 62 apprehensions, 45 in 2025 and 17 in 2026, while DENR offices across Mindanao reported a combined 36 apprehensions.

The DENR continues to coordinate with the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Customs, local government units, and other agencies to detect and stop wildlife trafficking and other illegal activities.

Under Republic Act 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, collecting, hunting, possessing, transporting, and selling wildlife without the required permits or authority are prohibited.

The law imposes penalties for violations, with heavier penalties for offenses involving threatened and critically endangered species.

The DENR urged the public to help protect Philippine wildlife by reporting suspected illegal collection, possession, sale, or trafficking of wild animals, including those being offered or traded.

Reports may be sent through the social media accounts of the nearest DENR regional office, by email at actioncenter@denr.gov.ph, by calling or messaging 0939-9180169 or 0939-9380876, or through the government’s 8888 Citizens’ Complaint Hotline.

“Wildlife protection is a shared responsibility, but the DENR will continue to strengthen enforcement and work with our law-enforcement partners and the public to protect our wildlife and ensure that our environmental laws are effectively implemented,” Cuna said.

The DENR said it will continue enforcing wildlife laws and working with law-enforcement partners and the public to curb poaching and illegal trade, protect biodiversity, and preserve the country’s wildlife resources for future generations. MLSA WITH REPORTS FROM PR