DENR: No trekking in Tagurano

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is steadfast in its stance against unauthorized encroachment into the Strict Protection Zone (SPZ) of Barangay Tagurano.

Ma. Mercedes Dumagan, DENR regional executive director, said during the 40th regular city council session on Tuesday that Mount Apo is considered one of the Philippines' first protected sites.

She said protected areas are separated into two management zones: the Multiple Use Zone (MUZ) and the Strict Protection Zone (SPZ). Human activity is prohibited in Mount Apo's SPZ areas, except for scientific research and indigenous peoples' ceremonies. In contrast, MUZs are regions that permit habitation, farming, agroforestry, ecotourism, and sustainable means of subsistence.

“In the Davao City side of Mt. Apo, more than 90 percent are designated as SPZ, with only a small portion identified as MUZ, located in Barangays Tamayong and Manuel Guianga,” she said.

Dumagan said there is no land in Barangay Tagurano designated as MUZ, and approximately 18.8 hectares are inside the Mt. Apo Natural Park's SPZ.

She added that all structures recorded since 2022 and those that were later subject to cease-and-desist orders in May 2024, including trekking activities, are illegal.

Dumagan said the proposal of the city government’s plan to explore the possibility of boosting ecotourism in Tagurano is yet to be submitted to the Protected Area Management Boards (PAMB) for consideration.

She said the approval of the proposal will only be possible if the specific trail intended for ecotourism will be reclassified from SPZ to MUZ, and that once reclassification is accepted, the land that directly borders the designated trails will continue to be SPZ.

“The protection of Mt. Apo Natural Park is a responsibility shared by all Dabawenyos and the Filipino nation as a whole, hence we implore your understanding and on matters that are concerning protected areas, especially for your areas which are identified critical habitats for the iconic Philippine Eagle and a watershed area where most of the city’s clean and potable water is sourced,” she said.

A Davao City councilor recently went to the Tagurano SPZ despite the no trekking policy sparking negative reactions from Dabawenyos. A cease-and-desist order was also issued to establishments in the area for operating without MANP officials' approval.

According to Section 16 of the Mt. Apo Area Act of 2003, anyone who occupies, settles, or possesses any portion of the protected area, makes improvements, whether agricultural or not, or engages in kaingin without PAMB's consent may face a fine of P100,000 to P500,000, five to 10 years in prison, or both.

DENR also stated that illegal trekkers may face a penalty of P1,000 to P100,000 and imprisonment of one year to six years.

Dumagan also said they encourage businesses in the SPZ of Mount Apo to self-demolish or face legal action.

The DENR is in its final stages of investigation for the possible filing of cases against violators.

The city government of Davao also reminds Dabawenyos, especially the public officials to follow the city’s rules and regulations to preserve the environment and its resources. CIO



