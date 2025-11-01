DENR probes 'unauthorized' Lake Holon aquathlon

FOLLOWING the viral outcry over the recently concluded “Holonman Aquathlon 2025” held at Lake Holon, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Soccksargen (DENR-Soccksargen) has issued a Notice of Violation and Show Cause Order against the event’s organizer for conducting the activity without the required permit from the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB).

The sporting event, organized by Body Kinetix Event Services and Management in coordination with the Municipal Government of T’boli, took place on October 26, 2025, at the Lake Holon Campsite within Mt. Melibengoy, a designated part of the Allah Valley Protected Landscape (AVPL).

Viral controversy and public backlash

Photos and videos of the aquathlon, which featured swimming and trail running within the scenic crater lake — spread rapidly on social media, drawing sharp criticism from environmental advocates and local residents. Many questioned how the event was allowed in an ecologically sensitive area without proper authorization.

Netizens and conservation groups expressed concern that the competition could disrupt the lake’s fragile ecosystem and undermine ongoing conservation efforts by local communities and government agencies.

Agency's action and investigation

In response to the controversy, the Protected Area Management Office of the Allah Valley Protected Landscape (PAMO-AVPL) under DENR-Soccksargen issued the Notice of Violation and Show Cause Order dated October 28, 2025, addressed to Mr. Esteban T. Co Jr., the representative of Body Kinetix Event Services.

A formal communication was also sent to the Municipal Government of T’boli, asking for clarification on how the event proceeded without the necessary PAMB-issued clearance.

A technical conference was convened on October 30, bringing together representatives from the event organizer, the local government, and the DENR-Soccksargen officials to discuss the violation, seek explanations, and determine the next steps in accordance with environmental regulations.

Legal framework and accountability

Under Republic Act No. 11038, or the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System (E-NIPAS) Act of 2018, any event or activity held within a protected area must first secure a permit from the PAMB. The law ensures that all undertakings within such landscapes adhere to environmental safeguards and conservation standards.

DENR-Soccksargen emphasized that no event, regardless of scale or purpose, should proceed in protected landscapes without prior authorization, as such areas are under strict environmental management.

Importance of compliance and coordination

Authorities underscored that the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of coordination between event organizers, local government units (LGUs), and environmental agencies.

“Compliance with existing environmental laws is not optional,” an official from DENR-Soccksargen said. “Protected areas like Lake Holon are ecological treasures that must be safeguarded through responsible and sustainable practices.”

The agency added that ongoing investigations and coordination efforts aim to determine accountability and recommend measures to prevent similar violations in the future.

Lake Holon: A protected natural treasure

Lake Holon, known as the “Crown Jewel of the South,” is one of the most pristine natural sites in Mindanao. It lies within the Allah Valley Protected Landscape, a biodiversity-rich area home to endemic species and a source of livelihood for indigenous T’boli communities.

Over the years, local and national authorities have promoted eco-tourism and conservation as dual priorities for Lake Holon, balancing visitor access with the need to preserve its natural integrity.

Public response and environmental concerns

Environmental groups have since called for stricter enforcement of protected area regulations, urging LGUs and organizers to exercise greater diligence before hosting events in ecologically sensitive zones.

As of press time, DENR-Soccksargen has not yet released the outcome of the technical conference, but officials assured that appropriate administrative actions will be taken based on findings.

The incident, now a viral talking point online, continues to spark national conversation about environmental stewardship, sustainable tourism, and the shared responsibility to protect the country’s natural heritage. DEF