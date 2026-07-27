DENR warns feral cats threaten Mt. Apo native wildlife

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao) said that several feral cats have been making the Mount Apo Natural Park (MANP) their home, which poses a threat to the native wildlife in the area.

DENR-Davao said that these feral cats are skilled predators and are not native to the ecosystem of MANP. Their presence in the area adds pressure to the wildlife that did not evolve alongside the cats.

The office said that the presence of feral cats can threaten the Mindanao Island Thrush, a bird species endemic to Mindanao, which usually stays at the higher elevations of Mt. Apo. Based on footage from the camera traps, feral cats and the Mindanao Island Thrush have been found in the same area.

DENR-Davao also raised concerns over the improper disposal of food waste along the trails and campsites of Mt. Apo. The office said that these feral cats visit these sites to feed on the food waste, thereby encouraging them to stay in the area.

The office said that food waste management is a shared responsibility among trekkers, porters, guides, local government units, and the DENR.

They further said that every visitor to the area has an important role in preventing these cats from establishing a permanent population inside MANP.

DENR-Davao stressed that when visiting Mt. Apo, trekkers should avoid feeding the feral cats, never leave food waste behind, properly pack their trash, and adhere to the Leave No Trace principles.

“By keeping the mountain free from food waste, we help ensure that wildlife remains wild and that invasive predators are discouraged from making the forest their home,” DENR-Davao said on July 23, 2026.

The department said that the reproductive capacity of the cats is a huge factor in their growing population in the area, citing that a female cat can produce two to three kittens twice a year.

Following the increasing number of feral cats in MANP, the office will deploy humane cat traps in areas where sightings of the creatures have been documented. The captured cats will be transported out of MANP and turned over to the local government unit for proper handling.

DENR-Davao said that the first sightings of stray cats staying in MANP were in 2016, when trekkers, guides, and park personnel reported and photographed these creatures venturing into the forests of the mountain. RGP