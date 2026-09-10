DENR warns of rising forest fire risks

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Davao Region (DENR-Davao) raised concerns over recent forest fires, warning that they can damage ecosystems, displace wildlife, and worsen air quality.

In a statement, DENR-Davao said forest fires destroy habitats and release pollutants that can remain in the air long after the flames are extinguished.

Even a single spark can quickly spread through dry vegetation, particularly during prolonged hot and dry conditions, the agency said.

Forest fires are uncontrolled blazes that burn trees, grasses, shrubs, and other organic materials. While some occur naturally, DENR-Davao said human activities often cause or worsen them.

Recent incidents were recorded across the region. On Sept. 2, a fire in Sitio Lanipao, Barangay Araibo, Pantukan, Davao de Oro, burned about seven hectares of forestland and damaged 73 trees. The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) declared the fire out at 5:16 p.m. on Sept. 3.

Another fire broke out in the province on Sept. 2, affecting about 20 hectares across several barangays.

In Mati City, Davao Oriental, a separate fire was reported at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 in Anibongan, Sitio Magum, Barangay Macambol. Initial estimates placed the affected area at five hectares, but drone footage and ground inspections later showed that about one hectare was affected. The BFP in Mati declared the fire out at 2:27 p.m. on Sept. 4.

DENR-Davao said the incidents form part of a broader pattern of forest fires in the region and across Southeast Asia, including recurring wildfires in parts of Indonesia.

The agency also cited previous fires, including a March 2016 wildfire on Mount Apo that burned an estimated 100 to 300 hectares of protected forest and an August 2018 fire in Baguio District, Davao City, that damaged about five hectares of plantations and natural vegetation.

Prolonged dry conditions associated with El Niño increase the risk of forest fires, DENR-Davao said. Human activities such as open burning, unattended campfires, discarded cigarette butts, and cooking fires can further increase the danger.

Response teams were mobilized during recent incidents, with personnel from the BFP, local disaster offices, and private firms conducting suppression operations, deploying water trucks and using drones to assess damage and monitor hotspots.

In Pantukan, DENR-Davao deployed foresters and technicians to validate the extent of the damage. Their assessment confirmed that the fire was confined to Barangay Araibo and did not reach nearby areas in Maragusan.

The agency plans to establish firelines and rehabilitate the affected area by planting indigenous tree species.

Wildlife are among the most vulnerable to forest fires. DENR-Davao said animals can die from flames, extreme heat, or smoke inhalation, while others are forced to flee as fires destroy their habitats and food sources. Smaller and less mobile species, including insects, amphibians and reptiles, are particularly at risk.

DENR-Davao continues to work with partner agencies and local stakeholders to monitor fires, assess damage, support suppression efforts and guide rehabilitation. It is also maintaining surveillance for possible re-ignition.

The agency urged the public to help prevent forest fires by avoiding unnecessary open burning, ensuring fires are fully extinguished, properly disposing of cigarette butts, and reporting fires to authorities.

“Everyone has a role in preventing forest fires,” DENR-Davao said. RGL