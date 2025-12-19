DEPDev marks 90 years

MANILA — The Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) underscored the Administration’s strong commitment to sound, evidence-based policymaking and long-term national development as it celebrated the 90th anniversary of Philippine socioeconomic planning this year.

In a culminating event on Wednesday, December 17, DEPDev Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan highlighted the enduring role of national planning institutions in steering the country’s development agenda across generations. He emphasized that the 90th anniversary not only celebrates institutional history but also reaffirms planners' critical responsibility in shaping the country’s future.

“Today, we mark a 90-year tradition of deliberate and concerted national planning—from the National Economic Council established in 1935, to Neda, and now to the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development. History teaches us that development does not happen by chance. It is the result of purposeful government action and coherent policies—grounded in data, shaped by consultation, and sustained across political cycles,” he emphasized.

“For decades, generations of planners, analysts, statisticians, and technical staff have quietly but decisively helped steer the country through change, crisis, and reform. This gathering is therefore a tribute to the people behind that work. We honor our former leaders who guided the institution through pivotal moments; our development partners who have consistently supported the strengthening of our planning system; and our employees and awardees whose professionalism, dedication, and service continue to uphold the standards of this institution. Their collective efforts have made socioeconomic planning a stabilizing force in uncertain times and a guide for long-term national direction,” added Balisacan.

Socioeconomic planning in the Philippines traces its roots to the National Economic Council (NEC), which was established on December 23, 1935. Over the decades, the NEC evolved into various reorganizations, including the Economic Planning Board (EPB) and later the Neda), which became the country’s primary socioeconomic planning body.

Neda carried out policy formulation, development planning, investment programming, and program coordination under the 1987 Constitution. Its role expanded through participation in numerous interagency bodies.

On April 10, 2025, the Economy, Planning, and Development Act (Republic Act No. 12145) transformed Neda into DEPDev with strengthened institutional independence and an enhanced mandate as the Executive Branch’s primary policy, planning, coordinating, and monitoring arm for national economic development. This ushered in a new era of long-term strategic and evidence-based policymaking.

The milestone event brought together former officials, members of the DEPDev Alumni Association (DAA) Board of Directors, current officials from DEPDev Central and Regional Offices, and its attached agencies, representatives from other government agencies, private sector stakeholders, and development partners.

The event also featured a keynote message from Executive Secretary and former NEDA Director-General Ralph G. Recto. Messages of support were also delivered by development partners, including Zafer Mustafaoglu, Country Director of the World Bank; Takashi Baba, Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA); and Declan Magee, Deputy Country Director for the Philippines of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

A commemorative stamp, unveiled by Postmaster General and Philippine Postal Corporation (PhilPost) Chief Executive Officer Maximo C. Sta. Maria III, was turned over to Balisacan and Recto. The stamp symbolizes inclusive and people-centered development, with visual elements depicting families, infrastructure, renewable energy, and urban progress, and reflects the country’s commitment to sustainable growth and improved quality of life.

DEPDev also launched a coffee table book chronicling nine decades of Philippine socioeconomic planning. It highlights key milestones, institutional reforms, and the collective contributions of generations of planners and development practitioners who have helped shape the nation’s development path.

To address lingering and future issues, the country’s chief economist called on the government and private stakeholders to draw lessons from the past while remaining forward-looking in addressing emerging and persistent development challenges.

“This milestone invites us to look ahead. The challenges before us—climate change, rapid technological shifts, geopolitical uncertainties, and persistent inequalities—demand that our planning system be even more future-ready, well-coordinated, and institutionally robust. DEPDev’s mandate is to link planning with budgeting, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation, so that good plans lead to real and measurable improvements in people’s lives,” he said.

He also emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration across sectors to ensure that development gains are widely shared and resilient over the long term.

“By continuing to work together—across generations of public servants, across agencies and partners—we can help ensure that growth remains inclusive, resilient, and sustainable for all Filipinos,” Balisacan said. PR