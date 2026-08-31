DepEd backs Comprehensive School Safety Act to enhance student protection

MAKATI CITY—Education Secretary Sonny Angara has expressed full support for Senate Bill No. 2426, or the proposed Comprehensive School Safety Act, filed by Senate Committee on Basic Education Chair Senator Bam Aquino.

Secretary Angara thanked Senator Aquino and the senators who co-sponsored the bill for advancing a measure that prioritizes the safety and welfare of students.

The proposed legislation seeks to institutionalize the Department of Education’s (DepEd) current student protection initiatives, ensuring continued funding and sustained implementation of critical safety protocols.

The bill was filed following nationwide security concerns linked to recent school shooting incidents in Tacloban City and Zamboanga City. Secretary Angara personally visited affected communities to meet with local officials, school personnel, parents, injured students, and bereaved families.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Senator Bam Aquino, as well as the co-authors of the Comprehensive School Safety Act. This measure institutionalizes our ongoing reforms, including the nationwide School Safety Campaign and the Guidelines on Ensuring a Safe and Motivating Learning Environment (ESMLE),” Angara said.

“By converting our campus security, anti-bullying, and mental health support protocols into a permanent national framework, the bill guarantees these safeguards remain funded and sustained for future generations.”

Angara attended a Senate session on Wednesday to witness the sponsorship of the bill. In his speech, Senator Aquino urged Congress to prioritize the measure and requested its inclusion in the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) priority list. The bill received broad support, with several senators standing to co-sponsor it.

“As President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has stated, our schools must remain safe havens for learning. Protecting our children requires a whole-of-community commitment. We stand in full support of Senator Aquino and the Senate to ensure the swift passage of this landmark legislation,” Angara added.

The Comprehensive School Safety Act establishes a framework built on three pillars: prevention, response, and recovery

Under prevention, the bill mandates risk identification and safety training for parents, teachers, and student leaders. Under response, it outlines emergency protocols, communication networks, active attack safety drills, and coordination with authorities. The recovery phase ensures psychosocial support, trauma-informed care, and structured return-to-school plans for affected individuals and families.

Angara emphasized that protecting students requires addressing both on-campus physical security and deeper behavioral and mental health needs.

To strengthen campus security, DepEd’s active campaign mandates the deployment of handheld metal detectors in public schools, strict visitor management systems, regular bag inspections, perimeter fencing, and CCTV networks. It also includes enhanced police patrols and the strategic deployment of security personnel based on school needs.

At the same time, DepEd is also strengthening student protection services and mental health support mechanisms.

Under DepEd Order No. 006, s. 2026, or the ESMLE guidelines, the department is strengthening Child Protection Committees; expanding the National Learners Telesafe Contact Center Helpline (LTCCH) in partnership with the National Center for Mental Health (NCMH); improving reporting channels for psychological support related to bullying, abuse, and trauma; and accelerating the hiring of 10,000 School Counselor Associates to help identify early signs of depression and encourage help-seeking behavior. PR