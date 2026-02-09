DepEd backs PBBM’s skills-to-job reform

MAKATI CITY — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led the launch of the TESDA Skills Passport Mobile Application at the Modern San Juan Theatre in San Juan City, marking a significant step in the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the connection between education and employment through digitization and stronger inter-agency coordination.

“Patuloy naming sisiguraduhin na may sapat na pondo ang edukasyon. Palalakasin din namin ang pagsusulong ng skills development ng bawat mamamayang Pilipino (We will continue to ensure that education is adequately funded. We will also strengthen the promotion of skills development for every Filipino citizen),” Marcos said.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara emphasized that the initiative supports the Department of Education’s reforms in linking basic education, skills training, and employment outcomes, in partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

The mobile application, developed under the leadership of TESDA Director General Kiko Benitez, serves as a single secure and verifiable digital platform that consolidates students’ and workers’ skills, competencies, training certifications, scholarship access, and employment opportunities. It advances the President’s directive to make government services more efficient, responsive, and learner-centered.

“Kung malinaw ang ugnayan ng edukasyon at trabaho, mas nagkakaroon ng saysay ang bawat hakbang ng pagkatuto (If the connection between education and work is clear, every step of learning becomes more meaningful),” said Angara. “Dapat malinaw, mapagkakatiwalaan, at madaling dalhin ng mga mag-aaral at manggagawa ang kanilang credentials saan man sila magpunta (Credentials should be clear, trustworthy, and easily portable for students and workers wherever they go).”

The platform allows students and workers to store and present verified records of their competencies, certifications, and training through the Skills Passport feature. It also includes a Job component that links users to employment opportunities, as well as a Scholarship module that provides information about TESDA scholarship programs.

By digitizing learner profiles and skills credentials, the gap between training and hiring is shortened. Verification of applicants and their credentials becomes easier for employers and partner institutions, while students gain a more effective way to showcase their skills. It also enhances employability, portability, and transparency of skills records and better aligns training with labor market needs.

For DepEd, the platform supports its reforms by providing Senior High School (SHS) graduates, especially those in the Technical-Vocational-Livelihood (TVL) track, with a clearer and continuous path from education to employment.

“Para sa mga SHS graduate, lalo na sa TVL track, mahalaga na dala nila ang kasanayang kinikilala at magagamit saan man sila magpunta (For SHS graduates, especially in the TVL track, it is important that they carry skills that are recognized and usable wherever they go),” ani Angara. “Ito ang pundasyon ng isang edukasyong may malinaw na patutunguhan (This is the foundation of an education with a clear direction).” PR