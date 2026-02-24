DepEd calls for more seamless education-to-employment pathway

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) emphasized the importance of stronger alignment among educational institutions, training providers, industry partners, and government agencies during the Philippines’ participation in the 16th ASEAN Qualifications Reference Framework Committee (AQRFC) Meeting.

DepEd stressed that building a future-ready workforce requires a unified framework that connects basic education, technical-vocational education and training (TVET), higher education, and employment, to ensure smoother transitions for students from school to work.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara highlighted that strengthening alignment across sectors is essential in preparing learners for the continuously evolving demands of the workforce.

“Our biggest asset is our people. Under President Marcos Jr.’s leadership, we are envisioning a more creative and innovative Filipino learner, which will be a significant boost to the industry,” Angara said.

This unified direction is reflected in the ongoing update of the Philippine Qualifications Framework (PQF), which aims to establish clearer pathways for learners and ensure that skills acquired through education and training are recognized and valued across different sectors.

The updated PQF features eight levels aligned with the ASEAN Qualifications Reference Framework, with clear pathways between technical-vocational and higher education. Senior High School is now classified under Level 3, while microcredentials have been formally integrated to support lifelong learning and provide learners with more flexible opportunities to enhance their skills over time.

DepEd also emphasized the need for stronger coordination with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to address the long-standing gap between education and actual labor market needs.

The Department reaffirmed its support for establishing a unified labor market information system and expanding enterprise-based training and industry-led upskilling programs.

These initiatives aim to better support learners throughout their education and training journey, and better prepare them for entry into technical-vocational programs and, ultimately, the workforce.

The ASEAN meeting was held following the formal submission of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) Final Report and the National Education and Workforce Development Plan (NatPlan) 2026–2035 to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., further reinforcing the government’s whole-of-system approach to education and workforce development.

The revised PQF and proposed legislative reforms—including the proposed Lifelong Learning Development Framework Act of 2025, expanded recognition of prior learning, and strengthened distance education policies—are expected to further enhance the alignment of education, training, and employment.

Angara emphasized that while the direction is now clearer, sustained coordination and shared accountability among institutions are necessary to ensure successful implementation.

“We already see alignment under President Marcos’ leadership. The challenge now is execution—staying the course, aligning budgets and incentives, and holding ourselves jointly accountable for learning outcomes,” Angara said. PR