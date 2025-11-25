DepEd: Christmas parties in public schools not suspended

THE Department of Education (DepEd) has dismissed circulating social media posts alleging that Christmas parties in all public schools have been cancelled, calling the claims false and misleading.

In an advisory released over the weekend, DepEd clarified that it has issued no directive suspending or removing Christmas parties from the school calendar. The agency emphasized that preparations for the holiday season are well underway in campuses nationwide and that the annual celebrations will continue as part of long-standing school tradition.

DepEd explained that Christmas parties remain an anticipated event for many learners, teachers, and school communities, and there is no policy change affecting these activities.

The agency reminded the public that the spread of false information, especially through social media can create unnecessary confusion among parents, students, and educators. DepEd urged the public to exercise vigilance, verify information from official channels, and report accounts or pages found to be spreading fabricated announcements.

DepEd said unverified posts tend to resurface during the holiday season, noting that these misleading claims often gain traction because they target widely observed traditions like school Christmas parties.

This is not the first time such misinformation has circulated. Last year, SunStar Davao also reported a similar incident, where rumors spread online claiming that school Christmas parties had been cancelled.

DepEd-Davao likewise reiterated then that no such directive was issued and that celebrations were allowed to proceed, provided schools followed existing guidelines.

DepEd once again encouraged the public to rely only on official statements from the department to avoid falling victim to false narratives. It also underscored that school holiday activities will continue as planned, reinforcing the importance of responsible information sharing at a time when fake news remains prevalent across digital platforms. DEF