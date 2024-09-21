DepEd convenes education partners to discuss PISA preps, other initiatives

PASIG CITY — The Department of Education (DepEd) convened its partners from the private sector on Thursday to encourage them to support priority initiatives, including the current preparations of the agency for the upcoming Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) next year.

During the 2024 Stakeholders’ Forum held at the DepEd Central Office, Assistant Secretary for Curriculum and Teaching Janir T. Datukan shared an overview of PISA, which is implemented by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). He also presented the general plans and activities in preparation for PISA.

"We intend to provide them [teachers and learners] with the resources. So it’s going to be like a bar exam,” Secretary Sonny Angara shared during the Senate Committee on Finance Deliberations on the DepEd's FY 2025 budget proposal.

Aside from PISA, the said forum also became a platform for DepEd and partners to discuss possible improvements on the Senior High School Work Immersion program to enhance the employability of Senior High School learners.

DepEd also mentioned the possible support to the teachers' professional development and career enhancement in compliance with quality standards.

During the open forum, majority of the 65 stakeholder-attendees were able to manifest their support and asked for various clarifications on the agency’s initiatives.

“We appreciate your presence. We appreciate your help to the Department. And we look forward to further collaboration,” Secretary Angara said in his message during the program. PR