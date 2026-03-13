DepEd-Davao: 4-day workweek not applicable to teachers

THE Department of Education–Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) clarified that the Malacañang-backed four-day onsite work schedule, from Monday to Thursday, applies only to non-teaching and related-teaching personnel.

“Teaching personnel shall continue to follow their existing class schedules to ensure uninterrupted classes and end-of-school-year (EOSY) activities,” DepEd-Davao Region said in a social media post, on March 11, 2026.

DepEd-Davao also said that the implementation of the work-from-home (WFH) arrangement every Friday under DepEd Memorandum (DM) No. 018, series of 2026 Implementation of Energy Conservation Protocols and Flexible Work Arrangements in the Department of Education Pursuant to Memorandum Circular No. 114, applies to non-teaching and related-teaching personnel only.

The department added that Memorandum Circular No. 114, series of 2026, does not cover school-based personnel.

It also announced that the WFH provision under DepEd Memorandum No. 004, series of 2025, or the Guidelines on the Adoption of Flexible Work Arrangements in the Department of Education for school-based non-teaching and related-teaching personnel, will be temporarily suspended until further notice to ensure the orderly conduct of end-of-school-year (EOSY) activities.

DepEd-Davao said that all provisions of DM No. 018, series of 2026, will be the ones in effect.

Meanwhile, DepEd-Davao Region spokesperson Jenielito “Dodong” Atillo clarified that the five-day class schedule will continue despite the implementation of the four-day onsite work arrangement.

“Para sa mga nangutana ug wala nangutana: Public school operation is not affected by the Four (4) Day Work Week directive. Still, classes are for 5 days. In the light of DepEd Memorandum No. 18, s. 2026, there is NO Work-from-Home for teachers,” he said in his Facebook post.

(For those who asked and those who did not ask: Public school operations are not affected by the Four (4)-Day Work Week directive. Classes will still be held for five days. In light of DepEd Memorandum No. 18, s. 2026, there is NO work-from-home arrangement for teachers)

On March 8, 2026, DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara issued DepEd Memorandum No. 018, series of 2026, directing offices nationwide to adopt a four-day onsite work arrangement from Monday to Thursday.

The agency clarified that the memorandum was released in compliance with Memorandum Circular No. 114 issued by the Office of the President of the Philippines, directing government agencies to adopt energy conservation protocols and flexible work arrangements amid rising fuel prices caused by the Middle East conflict.

Under DepEd Order No. 012, series of 2025 (Multi-Year Implementing Guidelines on the School Calendar and Activities), School Year 2025–2026 opened on June 16, 2025, and will end on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, with a total of 197 class days, including end-of-school-year activities. RGP