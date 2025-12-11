DepEd-Davao acknowledges viral 'bulok" remark, urges sensitivity

THE Department of Education-Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) has acknowledged the viral video showing Davao Oriental Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Josephine L. Fadul making a remark that sparked public criticism during the opening of the province’s athletic meet in Governor Generoso earlier this week.

During her message at the Davao Oriental Provincial Athletic Meet, Fadul asked students, “Ano nga ang Nike’s slogan?” (What is Nike’s slogan?) When athletes failed to answer right away, she was heard saying, “Ay, mga bulok. Maayo ra mos dula ha,” followed by “Just do it, ha, Nike na siya.” The video quickly spread online, prompting reactions from netizens and public officials.

DepEd statement: Message focused on encouragement, but sensitivity still expected

In a statement, DepEd-Davao Region said, “The overall message of Superintendent Fadul’s speech centered on recognizing the dedication of our athletes and encouraging them to strive for excellence in both academics and sports.”

The regional office, however, acknowledged the controversy stirred by one line in the speech.

“We recognize, however, that one line intended as an affectionate banter has drawn mixed reactions from the public. We reiterate that our leaders are expected to consistently exercise sensitivity and appropriate language in all official engagements,” the statement read.

DepEd emphasized that effective communication is vital to maintaining public trust and professionalism. The regional leadership will use the incident as an opportunity to reflect and reinforce its commitment to the highest standards of conduct.

The agency also highlighted Fadul’s track record, noting she is known for her “compassionate and principled leadership,” adding that she remains committed to serving learners, teachers, and the integrity of the Department.

DepEd further invoked the spirit of the season, saying the Christmas period is a reminder of “forgiveness, love, and renewal,” and encouraged the public to approach the issue with understanding and reflection.

DepEd-DavOr also defends Fadul

In a separate statement, DepEd-Davao Oriental (DepEd-DavOr) described the intense online backlash against Superintendent Fadul as unfair and excessive, saying the comments directed at her do not reflect the intent of her message, which was to motivate student-athletes and highlight the need to balance academics and sports.

“Dr. Josephine L. Fadul is a leader whose principles are deeply rooted in kindness, understanding, and respect. Her commitment to fair and humane treatment of all teaching and non-teaching personnel is the same level of respect she consistently extends to all learners.”

The statement further emphasized that Fadul is “a strong advocate of a child-friendly and learner-centered system,” adding that she consistently upholds the rights, dignity, and welfare of all students and athletes under her division.

DepEd-Davao Oriental noted that the issue is already being handled by the appropriate personnel in the office.

Controversy’s background

The backlash began shortly after the video surfaced online. In the clip, Fadul’s facial expression remained serious as she delivered the remark “Ay, mga bulok,” prompting many viewers to call the comment “derogatory.”

After the moment, she continued her speech, focusing on values formation, emphasizing that “character is still paramount.” She then enumerated traits such as self-discipline, leadership, teamwork, sportsmanship, and respect for officials and coaches.

Local official calls remarks ‘concerning’

The video caught the attention of Tarragona Municipal Councilor Mark Virgilio, who publicly criticized the comment in a Facebook post Friday evening.

He described the remark as “very concerning,” adding that “insulting students is never leadership.”

“This kind of language is alarming. It sets a dangerous example for other teachers (na same niya ka bright), and might influence how they speak to our learners inside the classroom,” he wrote.

Virgilio cited the DepEd Child Protection Policy, which classifies derogatory remarks toward students as a form of psychological violence. He also raised possible administrative implications under RA 7610, RA 6713, and the Code of Ethics for Professional Teachers, all of which emphasize child protection and dignified conduct among educators.

Virgilio later apologizes

On Saturday, Virgilio posted another message saying he “humbly apologize[d]” if his initial statement “hurt or troubled anyone.”

He clarified he did not intend to attack Fadul’s leadership but wanted to ensure that “children are safe, respected, and guided with compassion.”

Fadul mum; Teachers defend her

Fadul has not issued a statement regarding the incident as of writing, but teachers in the province, many of whom have worked closely with her, expressed support for the superintendent. “Maayo gud kaayo si ma’am,” one educator wrote, while another thanked her for significantly contributing to the development of the province’s education sector. DEF