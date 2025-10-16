DepEd-Davao awaits green light on teachers’ mental health break

THE Department of Education in Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) said Wednesday, October 15, 2025, it is waiting for the go-signal of Education Secretary Sonny Angara on the proposed mental health break for teachers following the recent ‘doublet earthquakes' that struck Davao Oriental.

DepEd-Davao spokesperson Jenielito “Dodong” Atillo said the regional office will immediately implement the break once approved.

“It’s a matter to be decided by the education secretary. But whatever the decision is, we on the ground will respond positively,” Atillo said during a press conference on October 15 at the Royal Mandaya Hotel.

The proposal came from the Alliance of Concerned Teachers-Davao Region (ACT-Davao), which earlier asked the department to declare October 27–30 as a “Health Break” for all public school teachers. The dates coincide with students’ mid-school-year break, ensuring no loss of contact time while allowing teachers four uninterrupted days to rest and recover.

Atillo acknowledged that teachers have been under immense pressure, especially since the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that hit Manay, Davao Oriental, on October 10.

“Teachers are human too. Many of them sacrifice their own safety to protect their students,” he said in the vernacular, responding to a viral post criticizing a teacher who fainted during the quake. “Teachers have really sacrificed a lot. My appeal is for people to look deeper, not just judge from a superficial situation.”

He thanked educators for their continued service and described them as “heroes” for their dedication despite fear and exhaustion.

To support both teachers and students, Atillo said DepEd-Davao will also roll out psychosocial activities such as storytelling, sing-alongs, and games once face-to-face classes resume. These are meant to help students process their emotions after the disaster.

However, he admitted that conducting these sessions remains a challenge under the current blended learning setup.

Call for suspension of MPRE

Meanwhile, ACT-Davao Union president Reynaldo Pardillo reiterated the group’s call for the immediate suspension of the October Mid-Year Performance Review and Evaluation (MPRE), saying it is unfair to require traumatized educators to undergo assessments when they have yet to recover emotionally.

“DepEd is proceeding with performance evaluations instead of giving mental health support that teachers desperately need,” Pardillo said. “We’re not against professional development, but against a system that treats teachers like machines.”

He pointed out that while the government demands performance, it simultaneously denies teachers the right to recover from trauma.

He added that mental health is not just a personal or medical issue, but also a “class issue.”

Pardillo stressed that psychological debriefing, therapy, and mental health days are not just benefits — they are the rights of every worker.

“Billions are allocated for confidential funds, but none for teachers’ and students’ mental health. This shows where the government’s priorities lie — control and surveillance over genuine care,” Pardillo said.

He urged the government to provide immediate, concrete support—including mandatory paid debriefing sessions, the deployment of licensed psychologists within 72 hours of traumatic events, peer support training, and full PhilHealth and GSIS coverage for mental health treatments.

“The life a teacher saves today through courage and sacrifice must not be the life the State gambles away tomorrow,” he said. “We demand real action to ensure that every Filipino child learns in safety and dignity.”

ACT-Davao also encouraged education workers, parents, and youth to join nationwide inspection brigades and push for mental health funding in the upcoming budget hearings at the House of Representatives.

Two teachers in Manay fainted during the October 10 quake and were brought to the hospital. Across the region, several students also collapsed out of fear during the tremor. RGP