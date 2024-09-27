DepEd Davao awaits probe results of teacher’s death

THE Department of Education-Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) is awaiting the outcome of a dialogue regarding the death of a teacher, Marjorie Espinosa Llanto-Bolde, who reportedly passed away from severe stress after allegedly being insulted by her school principal.

DepEd-Davao spokesperson Jenielito Atillo said the dialogue took place on September 24 and involved all concerned parties, including the principal, teaching staff, and the mother of a student related to the issue. The DepEd Division of Davao de Oro is expected to submit its findings and recommendations to the regional office.

In a radio interview with GMA Super Radyo Davao on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, Atillo explained that no conclusions have been made yet, despite public sentiments shared online blaming specific individuals. He urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information, as it will not be considered in the investigation.

He also noted that no staff members or officials have been suspended, as the investigating body has not found sufficient grounds. Once the regional office receives the findings, a thorough review will be conducted to ensure due process is followed before any sanctions are imposed.

The DepEd-Davao office has suggested measures to help teachers manage stress, provide psychosocial support to affected students, remind teachers to stay mindful of their roles and encourage school officials to review their management systems.

The death of Llanto-Bolde gained attention following a viral social media post from her relatives, who expressed that the teacher's experiences contributed to her emotional distress.

Meanwhile, the parent of a child involved in the incident reported receiving harassment due to being blamed for Llanto-Bolde’s death.

Llanto-Bolde’s remains are scheduled to be laid to rest on September 29, 2024. RGP