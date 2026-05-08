DepEd-Davao bans gadget use during class hours

THE Department of Education-Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) will enforce stricter rules on the use of mobile electronic devices during class hours under new guidelines aimed at strengthening the teaching and learning environment.

Jenielito “Dodong” Atillo, DepEd-Davao spokesperson, said DepEd Order No. 6, Series of 2026, prohibits the use of mobile electronic devices such as cellphones during instructional hours inside classrooms.

The department released the order on March 24 as part of efforts to promote a safe, focused, and motivating learning environment.

“When we say sulod sa classroom sulod sa higayon nga mgadagan ang teaching-learning process nga gitawag nato nga instructional block (When we say inside the classroom, we refer to the period when the teaching-learning process is ongoing or during the instructional block),” Atillo said during the Davao Peace and Security Press Forum on Wednesday at the Royal Mandaya Hotel.

Atillo said the policy also covers teachers and non-teaching personnel found using electronic devices during instructional hours.

He said violations may lead to administrative disciplinary action to emphasize the importance of maintaining focus during classes.

For students, the policy adopts a progressive disciplinary approach.

Under the guidelines, first-time offenders will have their devices temporarily confiscated and returned at the end of the class period. Teachers will also document the incident through confiscation slips provided by the department.

For a second offense, teachers will confiscate the device until the end of class hours and issue a notice to parents or guardians.

For third and succeeding offenses, school officials will turn over the confiscated device to the principal’s office. Parents or guardians must personally claim the gadget, while the student may also face appropriate disciplinary action.

Atillo clarified that DepEd does not support punitive measures that could negatively affect students’ emotional and psychological well-being.

“The disciplinary action should remain healthy and corrective,” he said.

He also clarified that schools will not collect all mobile devices before classes begin.

Students and teachers may still bring their phones to school, but they cannot use them during instructional hours. The devices may still be used outside class periods.

Schools are expected to orient learners, parents, and guardians about the policy before the opening of classes.

Atillo said schools would also encourage parents to help manage and monitor their children’s gadget use.

School Year 2026-2027 will begin on June 8, 2026, and end on April 8, 2027. RGP