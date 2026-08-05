Deped-Davao City apologizes for students’ ‘inappropriate behavior’ during PBBM’s visit

THE Department of Education-Davao City (DepEd-Davao City) apologized for the inappropriate behavior of the students during President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s visit to Davao City on July 28, 2026, stressing that the agency regrets the incident and assures the public that this type of conduct is not tolerated.

The DepEd division said that the actions of the learners do not reflect the values of respect, discipline, and responsibility that the schools under the division uphold.

“The Schools Division of Davao City remains committed to fostering a safe, respectful, and values-centered learning environment,” DepEd-Davao City stated on August 4, 2026.

The agency revealed that after it learned of the incident, the concerned school administration and the School Child Protection Committee conducted an investigation on July 30, 2026, and found that four learners were identified as having committed inappropriate behavior.

The office then invited the parents of the learners to a mandatory conference to ensure due process as well as the implementation of appropriate interventions.

The identified students would then be subjected to disciplinary measures in line with DepEd Order No. 006, series of 2026, which states that the concerned learners would undergo disciplinary measures, guidance, counseling, and values formation that would focus on interventions promoting responsible behavior, digital citizenship, and respect for others.

DepEd-Davao City said that it would work closely with parents and communities to reinforce positive behavior and the highest standards of student conduct in the city.

To recall, President Marcos Jr. visited People’s Ville, a condominium-type housing development located in Barangay Riverside, Calinan District, Davao City. On the same day, the President also visited a provincial hospital in Davao de Oro that was damaged by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake. RGP