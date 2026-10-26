DepEd-Davao City reminds schools of cellphone use ban

THE Department of Education (DepEd) Davao City Division reminded parents, teachers, and learners of rules banning cellphone use during class hours and requiring consent before schools feature learners on social media.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Oct. 26, the division shared a Sept. 8 memorandum from DepEd Undersecretary for Governance and Operations Malcolm Garma reiterating the rules. DepEd’s Learner Rights and Protection Office in Davao Region shared the same memorandum on Oct. 23.

The memorandum cites DepEd Order No. 6, series of 2026, issued March 24, which prohibits learners and school personnel from using cellphones and other portable electronic devices during class hours to minimize distractions.

Schools may allow exceptions for academic activities, such as accessing educational platforms and digital learning resources, and emergencies, including disasters and medical crises.

Confiscation

In May, DepEd Davao Region spokesperson Jenielito Atillo said schools would temporarily confiscate devices from learners who violate the policy.

For a first offense, the school will return the device at the end of the class period and document the incident through a confiscation slip. For a second offense, the school will keep the device until the end of the school day and formally notify the learner’s parents.

For third and subsequent offenses, the school will keep the device at the office of the school head or principal until a parent retrieves it. The learner may also face disciplinary action.

“But this so-called disciplinary action will be a healthy disciplinary action. We don’t actually impose punitive sanctions that will destroy the psychological, emotional aspect of a child,” Atillo said at the Davao Peace and Security Press Forum on May 6.

Atillo clarified that learners and teachers may still bring their phones to school and use them outside class hours. Teaching and nonteaching personnel who violate the rules may face administrative disciplinary action.

Content creation

The memorandum also requires public schools to secure authorization from their Schools Division Office before entering into partnerships involving content creation.

Schools must consult learners and their parents and obtain consent before posting learners on social media.

DepEd prohibits activities that could expose learners to exploitation, abuse, cyberbullying, harassment, or the unauthorized disclosure of personal information.

The department said unauthorized gadget use and content creation involving learners, school personnel, or school facilities could disrupt classes, compromise privacy, and expose learners to harm.

Atillo said in May that DepEd Order No. 6 also requires schools to protect learners’ personally identifiable information and prevent its unauthorized use, access, or disclosure.

School heads, child protection committees, and other DepEd personnel must ensure that school activities comply with child protection standards. GRS