DepEd-Davao City resumes F2F classes

THE Department of Education – Davao City Division (DepEd-Davao City) announced that face-to-face classes will resume today, Monday, October 20, 2025.

Schools Division Superintendent Reynante Solitario confirmed to SunStar Davao on Sunday, October 19, 2025, that despite the light tremor felt in Davao City the previous day, face-to-face classes would proceed as scheduled.

“Tuloy ang face-to-face classes (Face-to-face classes will continue),” he said in a text message.

DepEd-Davao City earlier announced the resumption of regular in-person classes on October 20, 2025, following thorough safety assessments and consultations with local authorities.

The division office said that the previously implemented modular, asynchronous, and blended learning modalities—which took effect on October 15, 2025—had been lifted.

“The safety and stability of our community remain our top priority. After careful evaluation of structural integrity, utility restoration, and seismic activity reports, we confirm that schools are safe for the return of all learners and personnel,” the office stated in a Facebook post on October 18, 2025.

DepEd-Davao City emphasized that both teaching and non-teaching personnel are required to report onsite starting October 20 to resume regular operations. The office added that teachers are instructed to ensure a smooth transition back to face-to-face learning, address any learning gaps from the previous setup, and provide the necessary academic support to students.

The division also thanked the community for its resilience, cooperation, and adaptability, especially in light of the recent tremors felt in the city. It reaffirmed its commitment to prioritizing safety by adhering to emergency protocols, staying informed through official channels, and supporting one another.

Students encouraged to bring hard hats

In line with the resumption of classes, Solitario said students are encouraged to bring hard hats to school. He noted, however, that some schools have already made this a requirement.

Solitario expressed hope that there would be no further aftershocks once classes resume.

Meanwhile, during a press conference on October 15, 2025, DepEd-Davao Region spokesperson Jenielito “Dodong” Atillo explained that students were encouraged to bring their own hard hats since the department lacks sufficient funds to provide them.

“Mas nidot kung ang atong mga ginikanan could also provide for their children mga ingon ani nga gamit (It would be better if parents could also provide their children with items like these),” Atillo said.

He also suggested that schools could partner with private agencies to help supply hard hats to students.

Students affected by ‘doublet earthquakes’

A total of 114,820 learners across the region were affected by the twin earthquakes that struck Mindanao.

Most of the affected students are from Davao de Oro (45,718), followed by Davao Oriental (16,177), Tagum City (16,156), Davao City (8,369), and Panabo City (8,518). Smaller numbers were recorded in Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, Digos City, Mati City, and the Island Garden City of Samal.

Some schools temporarily shifted to alternative learning modalities such as asynchronous or blended learning to ensure the continuity of education. RGP