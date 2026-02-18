DepEd-Davao clarifies preventive suspension of 3 Davao del Norte officials

THE Department of Education-Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) clarified that three officials from DepEd-Davao del Norte are under preventive suspension following reports that a project in the province was “not implemented.”

Jenielito “Dodong” Atillo, spokesperson of DepEd-Davao, emphasized that the measure is a preventive suspension and not a sanction or penalty, but part of an administrative proceeding.

The three officials placed under 90-day preventive suspension are the Schools Division Superintendent (SDS), the Assistant Schools Division Superintendent (ASDS), and the DepEd engineer assigned to the area.

"It also does not mean that they are already guilty, so for now the investigation is still ongoing," he said during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at the Royal Mandaya Hotel.

Atillo urged the public to refrain from maligning the concerned individuals, stressing that the investigation is still ongoing. He added that a responsible body is looking into the details of the incident and that they are awaiting the results.

He further said that as a democratic country, the public should respect the investigation process. He also clarified that the DepEd regional office is not responsible for conducting the investigation, as this mandate lies with the central office.

Atillo noted that if the respondents are found guilty, they will be subjected to penalties or suspension, depending on the administrative complaint to be filed.

Not a ‘ghost project’

Atillo also urged the public to avoid using the term “ghost project.” According to the investigating body, the project’s description on paper, particularly for Kamingawan Elementary School, is “not implemented” and not a ghost project.

He said they are not certain of the proper definition of a ghost project and advised the public not to use the term, as it is not factual.

Atillo shared that the “project” was discovered to have been “not implemented” through a resident Commission on Audit (COA) inquiry. He explained that the regional office subsequently reported the matter to the central office, prompting the investigating body from the central office to visit Davao.

The “project” amounts to P36,357,670.57 and covers the construction of a one-story, two-classroom building, intended as a new structure and not a reconstruction.

No effect on teaching process

Atillo assured that the incident would not affect the teaching process in the province, stating that operations would continue as usual despite the situation.

He said the division does not have low morale, citing standard operating procedures that ensure continuity of operations if issues involving top officials arise. The highest office automatically assumes responsibility to prevent any vacuum in leadership.

Atillo added that DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara has appointed the appropriate official to temporarily take over.

The duties of the SDS and ASDS in Davao del Norte will be assumed by the DepEd-Davao Assistant Regional Director, he revealed.

He expressed hope that the issue will be resolved as soon as possible and that similar issues will no longer arise. RGP