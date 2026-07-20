DepEd-Davao del Sur launches School-Based Feeding Program

AS DEPARTMENT of Education (DepEd) continues to champion holistic learner development, the Schools Division of Davao del Sur officially launched the School-Based Feeding Program (SBFP) at Inawayan Elementary School, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring that every child receives the nutrition needed to learn, thrive, and succeed.

According to Mark Dexter G. Ylagan, Division focal person for the implementation of the SBFP in Davao del Sur, the program will benefit 20,688 learners across 221 implementing elementary schools. Of these, 43 schools will provide hot meals, supported by 18 drop-off points throughout the province.

The 100-day feeding program officially commenced on July 13, 2026.

Medical Officer Michelle Macasayon emphasized that the program aims to reaffirm and strengthen parents' understanding of the Department's commitment to learner welfare.

She highlighted that DepEd's role extends beyond supporting learners' cognitive development to promoting their overall well-being by providing nutritious food.

In his inspirational message, Schools Division Superintendent (SDS) Lorenzo E. Mendoza underscored the importance of investing in children's nutrition from the very beginning of their educational journey.

"Everything shall start at the beginning; we are doing this for our children, especially as a universal scheme of DepEd that our kindergarten pupils, all of them, shall be fed," he shared.

He further noted that Sec. Sonny Angara emphasized during the national and regional launching of the program the need to prioritize Kindergarten and Grade 1 learners, recognizing that many children may not have received adequate nutrition before entering school.

SDS Mendoza added that improving learners' academic performance begins with addressing their nutritional needs.

He encouraged teachers and parents to work hand in hand to monitor learners' food intake and ensure that healthy eating habits practiced in schools are likewise sustained at home.

"What we are doing in schools should also be done at home," he emphasized.

Nurse Ylagan shared that this year's implementation addresses previous challenges, particularly "food fatigue," through more varied and nutritious weekly meal offerings. PR