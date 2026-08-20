DepEd-Davao: Don’t blame teachers for school violence

THE Department of Education in Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) has appealed to the public not to place sole blame on educators for campus safety issues, calling instead for shared responsibility among parents, communities, and security forces following recent security threats and a school shooting in Zamboanga.

DepEd-Davao spokesperson Jenielito Atillo responded to the viral posts related to campus safety issues and public backlash criticizing teachers during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps Conference at the Royal Mandaya Hotel on August 19, 2026.

“Please do not just blame the teachers, because kini nga problema is a product of so many layers. And kanunay nato ginasulti nga the family has to do something about this. The statement is hurtful. The statement is disheartening. And the statement does not describe the real picture or portrait of a Filipino teacher,” Atillo said.

To maintain campus safety, Atillo outlined security protocols enforced across schools in Davao Region. While full-body searches remain prohibited, mandatory gate screenings, bag checks, and visual inspections apply to all teachers, students, and visitors.

Motorists entering school premises must present valid identification, lower vehicle windows, and submit to inspection if security personnel observe suspicious activity. Armed personnel from the police or military are also required to surrender firearms to designated school safety officers upon entry.

Atillo noted that enforcing security in institutions with thousands of students presents operational challenges for limited school security staff. To bridge this gap, DepEd-Davao is coordinating with local government units, the Philippine National Police, and barangay functionaries to maintain foot patrols and mobile unit visibility around school perimeters.

The spokesperson also stressed that campus safety must begin at home, urging parents to check their children's belongings and monitor their activities before sending them to school. GRS