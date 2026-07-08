DepEd-Davao eyes tablets for blended learning

THE Department of Education-Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) is exploring the distribution of tablets to students as part of the pilot implementation of Blended Learning 4.1, a program designed to ensure learning continues even during natural disasters.

DepEd-Davao Regional Director Maria Ines Asuncion said she hopes to roll out the program in the region after its implementation in the Caraga Region.

“This blended learning 4.1 is more flexible, like we just loaded all the learning materials in the tablet, and they can actually access the tablet, the content of the learning material whenever they can, whether in a high-tech area or a low-tech area, they can continue their learning,” Asuncion said during a media interview on July 7, 2026, at the Davao City Council.

She said the program would allow students to continue studying even when face-to-face classes are disrupted, reducing the need for class suspensions.

To support the initiative, Asuncion said she has directed school division superintendents to strengthen partnerships focused on providing learning devices for students.

She said DepEd-Davao plans to seek funding from the DepEd central office, local government units, and private partners to provide each learner with a tablet.

Asuncion clarified that Blended Learning 4.1 is designed to promote independent learning, allowing students to study lessons and master concepts at their own pace.

She said the Caraga Region initially implemented the program for Grade 9 students. In Davao Region, DepEd is considering piloting it for students in Grades 6 to 9.

To minimize distractions, Asuncion said the tablets will include security features that restrict access to learning materials and prevent students from downloading games.

She said DepEd-Davao remains in the planning stage and is studying the framework used in the Caraga Region, where she previously served as regional director.

Based on Caraga's experience, students attend face-to-face classes for four days each week, while one day is allotted for asynchronous learning.

Asuncion said schools could eventually adopt Blended Learning 4.2, which provides two days of asynchronous learning, if students demonstrate readiness for the setup.

She added that DepEd-Davao also plans to strengthen its senior high school program, improve school infrastructure, build more resilient classrooms, and expand learning continuity initiatives. RGP