DepEd-Davao eyes to win best billeting quarter in ‘Palaro’

DepEd-Davao spokesperson Jenielito Atillo confirmed in a dx-DC RMN interview earlier this week that most of the Cebuanos have applauded the creativity and the overall design of the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa), Davao Eagles’ billeting quarter with the theme “Kadayawan sa Sugbo” staged at Carlos Gothong Memorial National High School.

The theme centers on bringing the vibrant essence of the Kadayawan Festival to the Queen City of the South and showcasing a familiar, culturally rich atmosphere for the athletes.

"Ang (ingon) diri sa public, sa katawhan is that ang Davao Region versus Caraga Region ang mag-away-away sa panindotay sa billeting quarter. We will wait because the announcement will come later on,” the official said, acknowledging that their quarter has one of the most creative designs as it features what Kadayawan Festival has to offer.

(People have been saying that the Davao Region and the Caraga Region will compete against each other for the best billeting quarter. We will wait because the announcement will come later on).

As of July 14, the Davao Degion clinched the fifth rank in a partial medal tally of Palarong Pambansa 2024 (Game Records & Results Committee) with 43 medals.

Among 17 regions competing, the National Capital Region grabbed the top 1 spot with 117 medals, followed by Region 4-A Calabarzon with 89 medals.

Meanwhile, Region 6-Western Visayas ranked third in partial tally with 78 medals, and in fourth place is Region 7-Central Visayas with 59 medals.

The Davao City contingent includes around 470 athletes, coaches, chaperones, and officials as part of the 780-member Davraa delegation. DEF