DepEd-Davao focuses on academics as Grade 12 NAT proficiency drops

THE Department of Education-Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) is taking findings from a recent report showing low National Achievement Test (NAT) proficiency among Grade 12 students as a challenge to sharpen classroom focus and improve learning delivery across the region.

Speaking at a press conference at the Royal Mandaya Hotel on Palma Gil Street, Davao City, on August 19, DepEd-Davao spokesperson and chief education supervisor Jenielito Atillo addressed reported findings from the Second Congressional Commission on Education (Edcom II) and the Philippine Business for Education (PBEd), indicating that senior high school NAT proficiency levels have significantly dropped nationwide, with less than 1 percent of tested Grade 12 students meeting proficient standards.

According to DepEd Bureau of Education Assessment data analyzed by Edcom II and cited by PBEd, nationwide Grade 12 NAT proficiency dropped to 0.47 percent — meaning nearly 99.5 percent of graduating high school students failed to reach proficient standards in core competencies. The report highlighted that only about four out of every 1,000 Grade 12 test-takers demonstrated mastery of higher-order skills such as problem-solving, data analysis, and critical communication.

Atillo acknowledged the report, emphasizing that the regional office treats negative assessment data constructively to evaluate and strengthen existing academic interventions.

"We accept that, and we try to study where we fell short or what we need to improve — re-looking, re-thinking, and reviewing what we have at present to really deliver the quality of education that we want to deliver," Atillo said.

To address learning gaps, DepEd-Davao is strictly enforcing departmental guidelines on protecting the "instructional block" — the mandatory, uninterrupted teaching hours reserved for core academics.

Under DepEd's time-on-task policy, schools are instructed to maximize direct contact time between teachers and students by prohibiting non-academic interruptions during class schedules.

"We are focusing heavily right now on the teaching-learning process within the instructional block. No co-curricular activities like parades or pageants should interrupt classes inside schools. All of these are being eradicated now," Atillo added.

Under these rules, school celebrations, pageants, and co-curricular programs must be scaled down, integrated into regular coursework, or moved outside instructional hours to ensure students cover required competencies.

Atillo noted that the agency is actively implementing these interventions to address learning gaps, adding that "we're about to see the effect of this after the current school year." GRS