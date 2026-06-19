DepEd-Davao logs 1.11M enrollees for SY 2026-2027

THE Department of Education-Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) recorded about 1.11 million enrollees from Kindergarten to Grade 12, including Alternative Learning System (ALS) learners, for School Year 2026-2027 as of June 12.

DepEd reported a total enrollment of 1,114,682 students, with 988,270 enrolled in public schools, 111,910 in private schools, and 14,502 in ALS.

Of the total, 68,204 are enrolled in Kindergarten, 250,830 in Grades 1 to 3, 280,325 in Grades 4 to 6, 341,320 in Grades 7 to 10, and 154,128 in Grades 11 and 12. Another 4,714 learners are under NG-ES and 659 under NG-SS.

Classes officially opened on June 8. However, some schools postponed the start of classes after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Maasim, Sarangani, and shook parts of the Davao Region.

Former DepEd-Davao Regional Director Allan G. Farnazo said enrollment reached 1,317,420 during School Year 2025-2026 and could rise to between 1.4 million and 1.5 million this year.

The region has 56,701 personnel, including 49,156 teachers, 4,709 non-teaching personnel, and 2,836 employees in teaching-related positions.

To prepare for the school opening, DepEd convened an interagency meeting with its divisions, local government units, and private-sector representatives to coordinate efforts aimed at ensuring a safe learning environment for students.

During the meeting, officials reported that 269,012 pieces of school furniture need repair, including 201,524 armchairs. They also identified 5,122 classrooms requiring major repairs and 8,006 needing minor repairs.

DepEd further reported that 380 school facilities require major electrical wiring repairs, while 826 need minor electrical work. Another 47 facilities still need electrification.

The department also identified 5,139 toilets and 2,540 handwashing facilities that require repairs. For security, officials tagged 1,127 schools as priorities for closed-circuit television camera installation, while 2,161 schools need metal detectors.

Farnazo attributed the high number of damaged classrooms and school furniture to natural disasters, including heavy rains and the recent twin earthquakes that affected school facilities across the region.

“Nanawagan kami sa pagtambayayong, paghiusa og ang pakig-uban sa atoang pagpangandam para sa pag-abli sa klase (We call on everyone to work together, unite and support our preparations for the opening of classes),” Farnazo said during an interagency meeting on June 3 at the Apo View Hotel in Davao City.

Despite the challenges, Farnazo said DepEd remains prepared for the opening of classes and continues to address infrastructure and facility concerns through internal and external interventions. RGP